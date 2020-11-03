LONDON – National carrier Bulgaria Air (FB) is the first airline in the Bulgarian market to introduce an innovative UV technology for disinfecting its aircraft.

From the beginning of November, is taking further steps from the previous disinfection with certified preparations, providing its passengers with the highest degree of protection and comfort when traveling. Before each flight, the premises in the aircraft are treated with a specially designed system with ultraviolet rays (UV), the Honeywell UV Cabin System II.

Bulgaria Air Embraer ERJ-190STD reg. LZ-PLO taxing for take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

How It works

The technology has been proven to kill all viruses and bacteria from smooth surfaces. The company has made a video to show how the technology works.

The machine has already been put into operation by the world carrier Qatar Airways (QR). It is specially adapted for aviation, similar to the UV disinfection system used in hospitals and COVID wards.

Additionally, it has extendable UV arms that treat aircraft seats, surfaces, and cabins without the need for cleaning chemicals. Hard-to-reach areas in the aircraft can also be disinfected thanks to a removable lamp, boarded in a completely sterile salon.

Statement from Bulgaria Air



Hristo Todorov, Executive Director of FB, said, “The priority of the national carrier has always been to offer its customers a safe and comfortable flight. That is why, since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been taking exceptional care of disinfection on the board of our aircrafts.”

“The commissioning of the new machine is another step in this direction, and thus our aim is to offer the highest level of security to our passengers.”

Honeywell UV Cabin System II. Photo: Bulgaria Air

Bulgaria Air Airbus A320-214 reg-LZ-FBE is on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

