LONDON – Today, Bulgaria Air (FB) announced new travel opportunities between Sofia and Moscow. Thanks to the expanded partnership of Bulgaria’s national carrier with the Russian airline Aeroflot (SU), passengers can now get from Sofia to Moscow and back by transfer to London.

Thus, despite the direct flights between Bulgaria and Russia temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FB gives everyone who needs to travel in the direction a chance to do so.

Bulgaria Air Embraer ERJ-190STD reg. LZ-PLO taxing for take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Flight Schedule

The flights have connections through London and are operated five times a week – every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

According to the company, FB performs all flights in accordance with the highest hygienic and organizational requirements, after detailed disinfection with special preparations.

HEPA air filters guarantee high air quality during the flight, and for additional safety and in the interest of the health of passengers, the wearing of protective masks by everyone on board the aircraft is mandatory.

Bulgaria Air Airbus A319-112 reg. LZ-FBB is on final. Photo: Pieter van Marion

About Bulgaria Air

The company is the flag carrier airline of Bulgaria, with its headquarters at Sofia Airport in Sofia. The company is owned by Chimimport AD and is a leader in terms of local market share.

The airline operates short and medium haul aircraft to destinations in Europe, Middle East, and Russia. Focus cities in Bulgaria are Burgas and Varna. In 2018 the company carried a total of 1.267 million passengers on 5,995 flights.

In February 2020, the airline’s CEO Yanko Georgiev stated that the carrier was in talks with two aircraft manufacturers to place an order for a single-aisle jet. They plan to order five to six of these aircraft to modernize its fleet and to extend its network with more aircraft available.