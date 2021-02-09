LONDON – Bulgaria Air (FB) takes up a different strategy, expanding its portfolio of destinations in Eastern and Southern Europe.

This spring FB launches new direct flights between Sofia and the islands of Corfu, Rhodes and Crete, as well as to Thessaloniki, Budapest, Kiev and many other destinations.

Bulgaria Air Embraer ERJ-190STD reg. LZ-PLO taxing for take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Exclusive Flights

Three exclusive flights are planned between Sofia and Dubai for the May holidays (on April 30, May 5 and May 10).

Regular flights on the airline will be operated from September 30 with two flights a week every Thursday and Sunday with a convenient schedule and the possibility of a two-way connection with departure from Varna (VAR).

Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

New Destinations

At the end of April, FB will also launch the first regular direct flights between Sofia and Budapest and Kiev. Flights between Sofia, Thessaloniki and the islands of Crete and Rhodes will start on May 21.

The first direct FB flight from Sofia to the Ionian island Corfu will take place on June 11. The airline has resumed its regular flights between Sofia and St. Petersburg as well, and between Sofia and Valencia. Furthermore, FB is soon to announce the start date of another new direct regular line to Tenerife.

Featured image: Bulgaria Air Airbus A320-214 reg-LZ-FBE is on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

