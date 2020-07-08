Bulgaria Air Adds Flights to Major Cities

LONDON – National carrier Bulgaria Air (FB) continues to restore its flight schedule, adding in July and August new additional frequencies to some of the most preferred transfer points in Europe.

In the coming weeks, FB will increase its flights to Amsterdam, Zurich, Berlin, Frankfurt and Athens.

Bulgaria Air Embraer ERJ-190STD taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP).

Flights to Amsterdam, Zurich and Frankfurt

The national carrier starts a second-morning flight on the route to Amsterdam. The flights will be operated until the end of August, and the days of operation are planned according to the demand of the passengers. The first of them will be on July 17.

From July 18 to the end of August, every Saturday, FB will also operate additional flights to Zurich, and from July 23 to August 6, every Thursday there will be a new frequency on the route between Sofia and Berlin.

Additional flights to Frankfurt will run from July 25 to August 29, every Saturday morning.

Flights to Athens

In August, FB launches a new frequency to the Greek capital Athens. Additional flights will be operated every Monday from August 3 to 24 inclusive.

In parallel, the airline continues to operate on the line with its regular frequencies every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and passengers can take advantage of daily flights to Athens and thanks to the codeshare agreement of FB with Aegean Airlines (A3).

Suspended flights

Meanwhile, the national carrier has recovered 65% of its frequencies and operates regularly to all domestic and international routes in Europe.

The only destinations to which the airline has suspended its flights due to restrictions imposed by local authorities are Russia, Portugal, Israel, and Lebanon.

About Bulgaria Air

The company is the flag carrier of Bulgaria, with its headquarters at Sofia Airport (SOF). The company is owned by Chimimport AD and is a leader in terms of local market share.

In November 2008, FB became a full member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). In mid-2011 FB announced that they had completed a thorough analysis of its routes and had decided to acquire the new Embraer ERJ-190 aircraft. The delivery of the first new Embraer ERJ-190 aircraft occurred in March 2012.

The airline operates short and medium-haul aircraft to destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and Russia. Focus cities in Bulgaria are Burgas and Varna. In 2018 the company carried a total of 1.267 million passengers on 5,995 flights.

Featured image: Bulgaria Air Airbus A320-214 reg-LZ-FBE is on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: ©MArco MAcca