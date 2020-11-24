MIAMI – airBaltic (BT) chooses firm Jetcarft Commercial to handle the sub-lease operations of all its turboprop aircraft, eleven Dash 8-400 NextGen.

Air Baltic Dash 8-400 taking-off. | Airways Magazine File Photo

Only Airbus A220 For airBaltic

In order to optimize its fleet, BT decided to focus entirely on Airbus-Bombardier produced Aircraft, the A220. Raphael Haddad, President, Jetcraft Commercial, said, “We are proud to support airBaltic in its decision on the future of its fleet, and look forward to securing placement for these aircraft in the commercial leasing market.”

“With expertise in facilitating complex transactions across multiple parties and regions, Jetcraft Commercial is well-placed to support the commercial airline community, including structuring aircraft financing and leases. Our global, dynamic team is well-resourced and ready to execute this, our largest single-mandate to date.”

Featured image: airBaltic’s Dash 8-400 NextGen. Photo: Wiki Commons

