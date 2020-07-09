airBaltic To Offer 82 Routes for Summer 2021

MIAMI- Having resumed a few frequencies of its Summer schedule, airBaltic (BT) has announced that it will extend its routes to 82 in Summer 2021 previously postponed due to the pandemic.

The announcement represents an increase by 21% in operations in comparison with airline’s current season. The company added that frequencies to seasonal destinations would also be extended next year.

airBaltic Airbus A220-300. Photo: airBaltic.

Summer 2021 Schedule

With a year of advance, BT has decided to launch its new routes in 2021. These network additions were expected to be effective this Summer, but the COVID-19 changed the plans of the Latvian carrier.

The company cut all its capacity in March and extended suspensions during next months as travel restrictions increased both in territories and time.

The first 15 seasonal routes from Riga to start on March 28 throughout June, 2 include UK, Norway, Italy, Spain, Greece, Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan as destinations.

The airline announced new services to UK, Norway, Russia and Armenia.

Photo: Daniel Sander.

New airBaltic Routes

While some of these flights will boost in weekly frequency, others are part of the new offer in four countries.

The new schedule from Riga will start for Bergen (Norway) on March 30 with flights two times per week. In the same country, BT will also launch two weekly flights to Stavanger and Trondheim on April 27 and June 1, respectively.

In Asia, the company will start operating two services a week to Yekaterinburg (Russia) on March 31 and Yerevan (Armenia) on May 2.

Finally, new network introductions will extend until June 2 with the launching of four weekly flights to Manchester (UK).

airBaltic Boeing 737-300.

Photo: Björn Strey from Wikimedia Commons.

2020-2021 Flight Schedule

Due to the hit of the pandemic, BT announced in April that it would only operate its A220 fleet, grounding its Boeing 737-300 and Dash 8-400 aircraft during the next months.

The fleet announcement extends to 2021, but the carrier did not specify in its latest statement wheter this decision also applies for its next Summer season.

For now, BT CEO, Martin Gauss said the company would remain focused on the health and safety of its passenger and employees, on its network expansion, and on new ticket types.