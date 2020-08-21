MIAMI – airBaltic (BT) and Airbus have agreed on a revised Airbus A220-300 delivery schedule for the remaining 28 aircraft in order.

The airline expects to receive three more A220-300 aircraft by the end of 2020. However, it will complete the firm order of 50 A220-300 jets by early 2024.

According to BT CEO Martin Gauss, the recent crisis enabled BT to push forward the introduction of an Airbus aircraft single type fleet. The airline also has options for an additional order for 30 aircraft of the same type.

airBaltic Airbus A220-300 taking-off. Photo: Airways File

Airbus A220-300 Performance

In April, the airline announced that it would only operate an A220 fleet post-COVID-19. The decision led the grounding of the carrier’s Boeing 737-300 and Dash 8-400 aircraft throughout 2020 and beyond 2021.

Regarding the performance of the A220-300 jet, Gauss further said that it has provided an additional efficiency for the company during the current crisis. As a result, the fleet decision has minimized some of the complexity of these uncertain times.

Thus, BT expects to add more A220 alongside its growth in capacity as part of the company’s Destination 2025 CLEAN business plan. The reasoning behind this is that the A220-300 aircraft has a transparent declaration of its life-cycle environmental impact by reducing CO 2 and NO X emissions.

Finally, regarding the A220 performance for Crew and passengers, the airline said that the aircraft’s improvements in space and features offer an excellent experience.