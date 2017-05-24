Airways Magazine

Brussels Airlines To Renew Its Long-Haul Fleet

Brussels Airlines To Renew Its Long-Haul Fleet
May 24
09:39 2017
May 24
09:39 2017
MIAMI – Brussels Airlines will acquire seven Airbus A330-300 ‘CEO’ aircraft, to replace seven older A330-200 and A330-300 aircraft that are ending their leasing period. This is expected to take place between 2018 and 2019.

The carrier, together with the Lufthansa Group, conducted a comprehensive study on the replacement of seven of their ten long-haul aircraft. Based on this study, the Brussels Airlines recently approved the purchase of seven Airbus A330-300 ‘CEO.

According to the airline, the aircraft is -from a commercial, economic and operational point of view- is the best aircraft type for the airline’s long-haul business (passengers and freight) expecting a further expand.

The Airbus A330 CEO’s will be equipped with new cabins in all three travel classes (Business Class, Economy Privilege, and Economy Class) and will bring higher maximum take-off weight and range than the current fleet, which increases the potential number of passengers and freight.

While Brussels Airlines is currently flying with different engine types,  all ‘CEO’ aircraft will be equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines. This engine type that consumes less fuel and emits less noise and CO2, is already used by several other Lufthansa Group airlines.

“This is the largest investment project in Brussels Airlines’ 15-year history. Thanks to this fleet replacement project, we will be able to offer our customers, even more, comfort, with quieter, more efficient and more environmentally friendly aircraft. Also, in terms of the onboard service, we wish to offer our guests a unique travel experience in an exclusive Business Class, a revamped Economy Privilege, and a new Economy Clas,” said Bernard Gustin, Brussels Airlines CEO.

