MIAMI – Brussels Airlines (SN) will cancel 900 flights across February and March of this year, the company has announced. The cancellations are due to international travel restrictions, such as quarantines and testing, related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spokeswoman Kim Daenen told the Belga news agency that SN will operate only 7% of the flights compared to February 2019, and 12 percent in March.

“The number of passengers who currently have reservations on these flights does not allow an economic justification for these flights to continue,” said Daenen. Thus, a number of tourist destinations will temporarily disappear from the schedule, such as Barcelona (BCN), ​​Prague (PRG), Rome (FCO), Gotenburg (GOT), and Vienna (VIE).

However, SN will maintain flights to Africa at a rate of 40% compared to 2019, according to aviation24.be.

Refunds Available

The airline will notify passengers whose flights are cancelled. They can rebook their flight or request a refund.

Last month Brussels Airlines announced its provisional plans for flights during the summer of this year. This includes some new destinations and changes to frequencies to popular destinations including the Greek and Balearic islands.

Brussels Airlines also offers flexible tickets due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus. Since September last year, anyone who books a flight can rebook it free of charge.

