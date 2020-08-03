Brussels Airlines Reduces Connection To Lithuania

MIAMI – Brussels Airlines (SN) reduces flights to/from Vilnius Oro Uostas (VNO).

The decision comes after the NSCV (Lithuania’s NHS) imposed a 14-days self-quarantine for those who travel to Belgium. The measure is in response to the high Rt Coronavirus Index.

Vilnius Oro Uostas is the biggest airport in Lithuania and will undergo a design revamp by 2022.

Brussels Airlines Airbus A330-342 OO-SFD. Photo: ©Vincenzo Pace

Comments from Brussels Airlines

Brussels Airline’s spokeswoman Maaike Andries confirmed this decision. She also cited tickets sale dropping significantly after the NSCV decision.

Brussels Airlines canceled the flights for the first two and a half weeks of August, she said.

The airline resumed regular Brussels-Vilnius flights in the middle of May.

Featured image: Brussels Airlines Airbus A319-112 OO-SSE seen departing Runway 15 at Birmingham (EGBB, BHX). Picture: Thomas Saunders.