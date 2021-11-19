MIAMI – Brussels Airlines (SN) welcomed the first passengers into its newly painted aircraft Wednesday, following the unveiling of a new brand identity.

According to an airline press release, 114 people went to Geneva on flight SN2713, an A330 aircraft with registration OO-SSO. Passengers flying to Ljubljana and to Bromma (Stockholm) on SN will be greeted with a new look and feel.

The new logo boasts a fresh new font with the word “brussels” now more prominent, cementing the airline’s position as Belgium’s home carrier, according to the airline. There’s also the new tagline: “You’re in good company.”

The tailfin has also been changed: the dotted “b” for Brussels Airlines has been replaced with a succession of red, gray, and blue dots of various sizes, which are meant to represent the diversity of the airline’s customers, passengers, and destinations.

Video: Brussels Airlines

Comments from Brussel Airlines

“This new brand identity is a very logical step for Brussels Airlines. After years marked by so many changes, it is important to clarify and confirm our position in the market,” said Michael Moriaux, head of marketing at Brussels Airlines.

Moriaux added, “We are changing into a new company, with new cabin interiors, digitized processes, fleet renewal with A320neo’s on the way, and much more to come. We created a more contemporary branding, one that is fit for our digital age, one that represents a reliable and modern airline.”

Brussels Airlines is Belgium’s national airline, connecting the European capital to more than 70 destinations, 15 of which are in Africa, Brussels Airlines’ home continent, ranging from Angola to the Ivory Coast to Cameroon. SN has thus reaffirmed its commitment to its one-of-a-kind African route network, where the carrier has a long history of success.

Additionally, SN serves 60 European destinations, two North American destinations, and Tel Aviv. The company has a workforce of 3,100 people and operates 38 planes.