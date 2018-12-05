Airways Magazine

British Airways Announces Ljubljana, Montpellier

British Airways Announces Ljubljana, Montpellier

December 05
2018
LONDON – Adding to its Summer 2019 destination list, British Airways has announced two new routes from London-Heathrow: Ljubljana and Montpellier.

Services to the Slovenian capital will begin from July 15 and will operate until September 2, 2019 on a twice weekly basis, departing on Mondays and Fridays. 

A British Airways A320 on approach to LHR (Credits: RHL Images)

Montpellier, however, will run up to four times per week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and will also operate during the same period as Ljubljana.

It is unclear what equipment will run on these routes, but it will more than likely be on the airline’s Airbus A320 family planes.

Sean Doyle, BA’s Director of Network and Alliances, stated that this was the start of the Summer 2019 scheduling as “we add more routes to our extensive network”.

From Terminal 5, the carrier also announced it would be increasing services to Nantes, Olbia, and Valencia.

New routes to Preveza, Kos, and Bastia will also join the Summer 2019 schedule, alongside increased frequencies to Marseille, Budapest, Inverness, Palermo, and Malaga.

Photo: XFWSPOT / Dirk Weinrich

On top of these new routes, the airline is currently investing over £4.5 billion into the refitting of 128 long-haul aircraft and the delivery of 72 new planes.

This has been evidently seen in recent weeks with A320neos and A321neos all being delivered to the carrier for its domestic and European network.

Club Europe will also be subject to renovations within this investment package, meaning that BA is hoping to modernise and refresh its brand. 

James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

