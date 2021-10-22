MIAMI – British Airways (BA) and Kenya Airways (KQ) today announced a new codeshare agreement. BA passengers who fly to Nairobi can now seamlessly connect to 20 destinations across East and Central Africa. The agreement also gives BA travelers more convenient flight options to popular holiday destination Mauritius and Seychelles.

Likewise, the agreement enables KQ passengers to connect through London to the 26 European destinations BA serves.

British Airways currently offers four weekly flights from London Heathrow (LHR) to Nairobi (NBO). The airline flies Boeing 777s offering the complete array of class configurations from World Traveller (economy) through First (First class).

Kenya Airways 5Y-KZC Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Comments from Airlines

Christopher Fordyce, British Airways’ Head of Alliances, said, “After a difficult 20 months with global travel restrictions, it’s fantastic to see travel between the UK and Africa resuming. We are pleased to offer our customers access to more destinations across the region. This makes that bucket list trip even easier to plan.”

Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at Kenya Airways said, “We are delighted to secure this strategic codeshare agreement with British Airways. We’re happy to provide our travelers with a seamless journey to and from Europe and Africa. By harnessing our complementary strengths, this agreement will also provide benefits to aid the recovery of international travel and meet the increasing demand.”