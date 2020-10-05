MIAMI – British Airways (BA) has unveiled its First Suite cabin product. First Suite will be introduced on the airline’s newest Boeing 777-300ER. It has been rumored that the existing -300ER fleet will also be fitted with the new cabin. This has yet to be confirmed by BA, though.

The decision to introduce First Suite was influenced by positive feedback from Club Suite. That product was rolled out on the Airbus A350. “The new Club Suite has been so popular with our customers that we made the decision at the start of the year to adjust the First seat on the new 777-300 aircraft,” British says.

Photo: British Airways

A Modified Product

In a memo sent to staff, the airline stated that First Suite would be a “slightly modified” version of the Boeing 787 first-class cabins. Some of these modifications include a sliding door for privacy and a three-point seatbelt. “We are always listening to customer and colleague feedback about ways to improve our products,” the airline says.

British Airways mentions that it is worth noting that the new Boeing 777 aircraft were ordered prior to the pandemic. Their deliveries could not be deferred. The development of the First Suite cabin was underway before COVID-19 as well.

Additionally, the airline says it is receiving two versions of the Boeing 777-300ER: the 77L and the 77H. For reasons unknown, only the 77H will be fitted with First Suite.

Will the Boeing 777X Feature a New Class?

In February 2019, BA confirmed its order for up to 42 Boeing 777-9X. The -9X is the latest version of the 777. The airline previously hinted that the aircraft would feature an entirely new first-class product – not a revised one. BA says it is “centered thinking” about the -9X and that it hopes to offer “some sort of differentiated service.”

The first 777-300ER to be fitted with First Suite arrived in the United Kingdom earlier today. It has been six years since BA last took delivery of a new 777.