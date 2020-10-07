LONDON – The last two British Airways (BA) Boeing 747 sat at London Heathrow (LHR) ‘Victor Yankee’ and ‘Victor Bravo’, will be flown out for retirement tomorrow.

These retirements come with a twist, however. G-CIVB (L.N. 1018/MSN 25811) and G-CIVY (L.N. 1178/MSN 28853) will depart at the same time via an arranged special send-off that will happen at 0830L on October 8.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Comments from British Airways CEO

Commenting on the news was Alex Cruz, the British Airways CEO and Chairman who commented on this event for tommorow.

“Tomorrow will be a difficult day for everybody at British Airways as the aircraft leaves our home at Heathrow for the very last time. We will pay tribute to them for the incredible part they have played in our 100-year history and to the millions of customers and BA colleagues who have flown onboard and taken care of them.”

“We hope that Britain will join us in sharing their memories with us on social media at 7:47 am and 7.47 pm on Thursday using #BA747farewell.”

Photo: British Airways

‘Victor Bravo’ Information

The Negus livery came from BA celebrating its 100th anniversary with the repainting of three of its Boeing 747 previously in the BOAC and Landor liveries also.

G-CIVB was delivered to BA on February 15, 1994, with its last flight being on April 6 this year to Miami (MIA) from LHR. The frame has operated 13,398 flights, flown for 118,445 hours and traveled 59 million miles around the world.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

‘Victor Yankee’ Information

‘Victor Yankee’ was delivered on September 29, 1998, with its last passenger flight being on March 20 to Chicago (ORD) and its last freighter flight to Dallas (DFW).

This aircraft is in the normal ‘Chatham Dockyard’ livery compared to ‘Victor Bravo’ in the Negus livery. G-CIVY has operated 11,034 flights, having flown for 90,161 hours, covering 45 million miles.

Like with ‘Victor Bravo’, ‘Victor Yankee’ will depart LHR tommorow as well.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Aircraft Retired So Far

With these two airframes now retiring tomorrow, that means just 18 airframes are left to be retired, which are all currently in storage in Wales. The two retirements tomorrow remain a significant item of news as that means there will be no more BA 747 in LHR ever again.

The following airframes have been retired:

Now that all of the LHR-based Being 747 from BA are retired, it is now beginning to set in that seeing these aircraft in the skies are becoming more of a rarity going forward.