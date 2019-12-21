British Airways To Launch Portland Services in June 2020

LONDON – United Kingdom’s flag carrier airline British Airways announced that it will be starting year-round flights from London to Portland, Oregon.

This will be the airline’s 27th US destination.

The service is due to begin on 1st June 2020 and will be five times per week flight.

The flight BA299 from London Heathrow (LHR) to Portland (PDX) will depart LHR at 15:05 pm local time and arrive into PDX at 16:55 pm local time.

The return flight BA298 will depart PDX at 18:45 pm local time and arrive LHR at 12:10 pm local time the following day.

The service will be operated by British Airways’ state of the art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft which British Airways currently operates 30 Boeing 787’s; 12 Boeing 787-8’s and 18 Boeing 787-9’s.

The airline is also due to receive a total of 12 Boeing 787-10’s with the first due to be delivered in January 2020.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Networks and Alliances stated, “Portland will be a fantastic addition to our route map. As a major technology and innovation hub, the city is drawing ever-increasing numbers of international visitors.”

Chernoff continued, “Since 2015, we’ve launched routes to Pittsburgh, Charleston, Nashville, New Orleans and San Jose, and this is key to our joint business strategy which is growing across North America.”

“We’re confident the route will be warmly welcomed by both business and leisure travellers.”

As part of the Atlantic Joint Business partners strategy, British Airways, American Airlines, Finnair and Iberia will add eight new routes between Europe and North America from next summer.

This now means that as part of this joint plan, up to 86 flights per day will be offered across the pond.

This will include American Airlines’ new service from Boston to London Heathrow and Iberia’s new route from Madrid to Washington D.C.

2019 has been a busy year for British Airways, in which it has launched 16 new routes across the globe to celebrate its centenary celebrations, including direct flights to the likes of Pittsburgh and Charleston in the U.S.

These route openings are a part of the £6.5 billion five-year customer investment plan which has rolled out brand new aircraft as well as new cabin products.