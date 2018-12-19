British Airways To Launch New Islamabad Flights

LONDON – British Airways has this week announced services between London-Heathrow and Islamabad, the Capital of Pakistan.

The service will commence on a thrice-weekly basis from June 2 next year, using the carrier’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Commenting on the new service was Robert Williams, the Head of Sales for the Asia Pacific and the Middle East who said how “exciting” it will be for this route to launch.

“On the route, customers will enjoy the very best in flying. Not only is it being operated on our newest long-haul aircraft, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, but it will also be landing into the new airport in Islamabad, which opened earlier this year,” he said.

It will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, departing at 2115L, arriving into Islamabad at 0955L the next morning.

For the Monday, Wednesday, and Friday rotations, the flight will depart Islamabad at 1140L, arriving into Heathrow at 1600L.

Islamabad will be one of four routes that will be launched over the course of 2019, in the aim of the airline’s centenary year anniversary.

The carrier will also be launching direct flights to Pittsburgh and Charleston, as well as to Osaka, alongside with shorter-haul routes. Thanks to the joint ventures with American Airlines, both sides operate a combined 73 flights per day to the United States.

This route is all part of the carrier’s £4.5 billion investment for customers.

Taking delivery of 72 new aircraft means that the airline can expand into different cities around the globe and expand its operations.

It will be interesting to see how this route performs, bearing in mind this is a reopening rather than an inaugural launch.

The carrier suspended operations to the Pakistan capital in September 2008, in the wake of a bombing of a Marriott hotel in the city, which killed more than 50 people.

It obviously seems in BA’s eyes that political tensions have calmed over in Islamabad and that demand must still be present between the two cities, so it makes sense to reopen the route if deemed necessary to do so.