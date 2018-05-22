Airways Magazine

British Airways To Launch Heathrow-Marrakech Route

British Airways To Launch Heathrow-Marrakech Route
May 22
15:13 2018
LONDON – British Airways has announced that the launch of its new service between London-Heathrow (LHR) to Marrakech for their Winter 2018/19 operations.

The services will commence from October 28t this year on a four times per week basis using the airline’s Airbus A320.

The airline already operates to Marrakech but from London-Gatwick (LGW) up to eight times per week.

This new LHR route will cement the connectivity that Marrakech currently has. Flights are to depart Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

“Marrakech adds another exciting destination to our leisure network at Heathrow and is a fantastic starting point to explore Morocco; from trekking in the Atlas Mountains to discovering the amazing deserts and beaches and soaking up the atmosphere of the many medinas,” Sean Doyle, British Airways’ Director of Network and Alliances, said.

“Marrakech is one of the key tourism destinations in North Africa, so we’re excited to serve it from two of our London airports.”

The timetables for the flights are as follows:

Day of operation Outbound (LHR-RAK)
Flight Number Local Departure Time Local Arrival Time Aircraft
Thursday BA668 10:00 13:25 A320
Friday BA668 09:25 12:50 A320
Saturday BA668 10:05 13:30 A320
Sunday BA668 11:05 14:30 A320

 

Day of operation Inbound (RAK-LHR)
Flight Number Local Departure Time Local Arrival Time Aircraft
Thursday BA669 14:10 17:35 A320
Friday BA669 13:50 17:15 A320
Saturday BA669 14:15 17:40 A320
Sunday BA669 15:15 18:40 A320

On top of these flights, BA is increasing frequencies on other destinations from Heathrow.

Prague will be increasing from 27 flights weekly to 34 per week, Budapest from 20 to 23 per week, Barcelona from 46 to 53 per week, Gibraltar nine to 13 times per week, Larnaca seven to ten times per week as well as Malaga from four to six times per week.

On top of these frequency increases, the carrier has recently launched international services to Durban, South Africa as well as Nashville in the U.S.

It shows that in terms of expansive growth, British Airways are not looking to stop anytime soon and that this will continue, regardless of the competitive and economic climate the carrier is facing against the likes of Ryanair, Norwegian and other low-cost carriers in the region.

James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

