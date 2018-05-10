British Airways To Cancel Abu Dhabi Flights During Ramadan

LONDON – British Airways has canceled up to a dozen flights on its London-Abu Dhabi direct service at the start of Ramadan.

The cancellations, which are due to be in effect from next week and will continue through to the first week of June, are mainly because of the problems that the airline is having with their Boeing 787 Dreamliner’s Rolls-Royce engines.

“Sorry, there are no direct flights for this route” on selected dates that begin on May 16 and currently end on June 6, said the airline in a statement. BA has offered an alternative with a stopover in Bahrain, but critics have said that the cost of the flights is nearly three times as much for the outbound flight alone.

British Airways has announced that they will be cancelling flights to Abu Dhabi for up to three weeks due to operational issues with the Trent 1000’s on their Dreamliners. Services to Bahrain have been arranged and fliers can travel to Abu Dhabi via Etihad respectively. #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/X9d39lVRx4 — James Field (@AvGeekJames) May 10, 2018

The Dreamliners on these routes have been experiencing turbine corrosion problems on their Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines used by airlines such as Air New Zealand and Virgin Atlantic.

The FAA recommended last week that all planes with these engines should stay within one hour of an airport.

The unexpected maintenance of these engines has forced BA to wet-lease three aircraft from Qatar Airways due to the number of Dreamliners that would be unavailable during May, June, and July of this year.

For people still wanting to go to Abu Dhabi, the airline has offered a connecting flight with Etihad from Bahrain to Abu Dhabi as an alternative.

Etihad also offers three direct flights to Heathrow per day so it may incentivize travelers to use them instead.

With Ramadan being on the way as well, fliers who are going to Ramadan may opt for their traditional carriers, which either way could have put BA at a disadvantage, even without the problems with the Trent 1000 engines.