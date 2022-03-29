DALLAS – After a two-year hiatus, British Airways (BA) has resumed international short-haul flights from Gatwick Airport (LGW) today, with the first service departing for Larnaca at 6:25 am.
The airline paused its European operations at LGW as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, relocating a handful of flights to London Heathrow (LHR). BA said via a press release that today was a watershed moment in the airline’s comeback.
Services will begin under the BA Air Operators Certificate (AOC) before transitioning to BA Euroflyer, a new BA branded subsidiary, later this year. The new airline will operate similarly to BA’s existing subsidiary, BA Cityflyer, flying under the British Airways name and providing “a premium British Airways experience.”
British Airways will launch four short-haul flights to Larnaca, Amsterdam, Paphos, and Tenerife on the first day of service. Customers will be able to fly to 35 different destinations from LGW before more destinations are added later this year.
The return of BA to LGW has also helped to create jobs, as the carrier launched a cabin crew and pilot recruiting push to fill roles at its new subsidiary.
Comments from British Airways
Tom Stoddart, Acting CEO of British Airways Euroflyer, said “Today marks a significant milestone for British Airways as we operate our first European services from Gatwick in two years.”
“I am really proud of what we have created at Gatwick, we have an excellent team with lots of new and exciting talent. I am looking forward in anticipation to seeing our newest subsidiary grow, adding new routes and providing customers with more options to get away on holiday with a premium British Airways service.”
The reintroduction of European short-haul flights from Gatwick comes just one day after the airline returned to its home at Gatwick South Terminal following its reopening. To commemorate the event, the airline unveiled its new dedicated World Traveller Plus check-in zone, which is available to clients flying on the airline’s long-haul services.
Destinations Served from Gatwick with Route Launch Dates
|Destination
|Country
|Airport code
|LGW start date
|Alicante
|Spain
|ALC
|01-Apr-22
|Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|AMS
|29-Mar-22
|Antalya
|Turkey
|AYT
|02-Apr-22
|Arrecife (Lanzarote)
|Spain
|ACE
|30-Mar-22
|Athens
|Greece
|ATH
|04-May-22
|Bari
|Italy
|BRI
|03-Apr-22
|Berlin
|Germany
|BER
|07-May-22
|Bordeaux
|France
|BOD
|16-May-22
|Cagliari (Sardinia)
|Italy
|CAG
|18-May-22
|Catania (Sicily)
|Italy
|CTA
|31-Mar-22
|Dalaman
|Turkey
|DLM
|23-Apr-22
|Dubrovnik
|Croatia
|DBV
|04-Apr-22
|Faro
|Portugal
|FAO
|30-Mar-22
|Heraklion (Crete)
|Greece
|HER
|24-Apr-22
|Ibiza
|Spain
|IBZ
|03-May-22
|Kos
|Greece
|KGS
|24-Apr-22
|Larnaca
|Cyprus
|LCA
|29-Mar-22
|Las Palmas (Gran Canaria)
|Spain
|LPA
|02-Apr-22
|Madrid
|Spain
|MAD
|16-May-22
|Mahon (Menorca)
|Spain
|MAH
|16-May-22
|Malaga
|Spain
|AGP
|02-Apr-22
|Malta
|Malta
|MLA
|14-Apr-22
|Marrakech
|Morocco
|RAK
|31-Mar-22
|Milan Malpensa
|Italy
|MXP
|01-May-22
|Nice
|France
|NCE
|31-Mar-22
|Palma (Mallorca)
|Spain
|PMI
|07-Apr-22
|Paphos
|Cyprus
|PFO
|29-Mar-22
|Rhodes
|Greece
|RHO
|28-Apr-22
|Santorini
|Greece
|JTR
|15-Apr-22
|Seville
|Spain
|SVQ
|15-Apr-22
|Tenerife
|Spain
|TFS
|29-Mar-22
|Thessaloniki
|Greece
|SKG
|14-Apr-22
|Turin
|Italy
|TRN
|04-Apr-22
|Venice
|Italy
|VCE
|15-Apr-22
|Verona
|Italy
|VRN
|16-Apr-22
Featured image: British Airways