DALLAS – After a two-year hiatus, British Airways (BA) has resumed international short-haul flights from Gatwick Airport (LGW) today, with the first service departing for Larnaca at 6:25 am.

The airline paused its European operations at LGW as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, relocating a handful of flights to London Heathrow (LHR). BA said via a press release that today was a watershed moment in the airline’s comeback.

Services will begin under the BA Air Operators Certificate (AOC) before transitioning to BA Euroflyer, a new BA branded subsidiary, later this year. The new airline will operate similarly to BA’s existing subsidiary, BA Cityflyer, flying under the British Airways name and providing “a premium British Airways experience.”

British Airways will launch four short-haul flights to Larnaca, Amsterdam, Paphos, and Tenerife on the first day of service. Customers will be able to fly to 35 different destinations from LGW before more destinations are added later this year.

The return of BA to LGW has also helped to create jobs, as the carrier launched a cabin crew and pilot recruiting push to fill roles at its new subsidiary.

Photo: British Airways

Comments from British Airways

Tom Stoddart, Acting CEO of British Airways Euroflyer, said “Today marks a significant milestone for British Airways as we operate our first European services from Gatwick in two years.”

“I am really proud of what we have created at Gatwick, we have an excellent team with lots of new and exciting talent. I am looking forward in anticipation to seeing our newest subsidiary grow, adding new routes and providing customers with more options to get away on holiday with a premium British Airways service.”

The reintroduction of European short-haul flights from Gatwick comes just one day after the airline returned to its home at Gatwick South Terminal following its reopening. To commemorate the event, the airline unveiled its new dedicated World Traveller Plus check-in zone, which is available to clients flying on the airline’s long-haul services.

Photo: British Airways

Destinations Served from Gatwick with Route Launch Dates

Destination Country Airport code LGW start date Alicante Spain ALC 01-Apr-22 Amsterdam Netherlands AMS 29-Mar-22 Antalya Turkey AYT 02-Apr-22 Arrecife (Lanzarote) Spain ACE 30-Mar-22 Athens Greece ATH 04-May-22 Bari Italy BRI 03-Apr-22 Berlin Germany BER 07-May-22 Bordeaux France BOD 16-May-22 Cagliari (Sardinia) Italy CAG 18-May-22 Catania (Sicily) Italy CTA 31-Mar-22 Dalaman Turkey DLM 23-Apr-22 Dubrovnik Croatia DBV 04-Apr-22 Faro Portugal FAO 30-Mar-22 Heraklion (Crete) Greece HER 24-Apr-22 Ibiza Spain IBZ 03-May-22 Kos Greece KGS 24-Apr-22 Larnaca Cyprus LCA 29-Mar-22 Las Palmas (Gran Canaria) Spain LPA 02-Apr-22 Madrid Spain MAD 16-May-22 Mahon (Menorca) Spain MAH 16-May-22 Malaga Spain AGP 02-Apr-22 Malta Malta MLA 14-Apr-22 Marrakech Morocco RAK 31-Mar-22 Milan Malpensa Italy MXP 01-May-22 Nice France NCE 31-Mar-22 Palma (Mallorca) Spain PMI 07-Apr-22 Paphos Cyprus PFO 29-Mar-22 Rhodes Greece RHO 28-Apr-22 Santorini Greece JTR 15-Apr-22 Seville Spain SVQ 15-Apr-22 Tenerife Spain TFS 29-Mar-22 Thessaloniki Greece SKG 14-Apr-22 Turin Italy TRN 04-Apr-22 Venice Italy VCE 15-Apr-22 Verona Italy VRN 16-Apr-22

Featured image: British Airways