British Airways Returns to Gatwick Airport

MIAMI – British Airways (BA) will resume flights to London Gatwick Airport (LGW) on July 18 as BA continues the restart of its long- and short-haul flights.

Today, the airline started flying again from London’s City Airport (LCY) and LGW will follow starting with long-haul flights to the Caribean. All flights will be served by a Boeing 777 twice weekly.

The airline will first restore capacities to :

Bridgetown, Barbados (BGI) – First flight: July 18th on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The flight times are 11:20-15:05 and 17:20-06:30(+1) local times.

Bermuda (BDA) from July 20th on Mondays and Fridays: 14:55-18:25 and 20:15 – 07:00.

St Lucia (UVF) from July 25th on Tuesdays and Saturdays: 10:00-13:50 and back next day 19:40-9:00.

Kingston (KIN) from July 31st on Mondays and Fridays: 11:45-15:30 and 17:45-08:50.

Antigua (ANU) from August 1st on Wednesdays and Saturdays: 10:20-13:55 and back next day 21:45-10:45.

Picture source: Gatwick Airport

Further additions

Some of the mentioned routes should have been resumed earlier. BA itself planned BDA return on the 17th. According to Flightconnections, the airline will add a 3rd weekly flight to BGI in August and will launch additional flights to Orlando(MCO) and Punta Cana (PUJ). However, the BA website does not list these flights.

It is also interesting that the aircraft will spend a night at some destinations before flying back to Gatwick. This is probably a solution to save on accommodation for the crew. Although, this also means that more aircraft will be needed to be based at LGW. This doesn’t seem to be an issue as there are enough available aircraft.

British Airways Boeing 777-236ER [G-VIIB] | Photo: © Aaron Davis @threshold.productions

LGW for BA

British Airways has been present at Gatwick since the start of the airline. In the early 90s, BA built up a secondary hub at LGW which they later revised. Nowadays, LGW is a base for mostly point-to-point flights from the UK to different places, but mostly to the Caribbean.

Earlier this year, rumors started to arise that BA may leave LGW in favor of Heathrow (LHR). However, the airline later announced that it will not close its Gatwick base. BA flights to LGW were suspended on April 1st and will be resumed after a 3,5 months break.

Featured image: Roberto Leiro