MIAMI – British Airways (BA) is set to retire another Boeing 747-400 this month. The aircraft is registered as G-CIVW (LN 1156 / MSN 25822). It will depart Cardiff Airport (CWL) for Dunsfold Aerodrome (FAA) on October 22. Flight details will be published soon.

‘Victor Whiskey’ follows its sister ship ‘Victor Zulu’ to retirement. ‘Victor Zulu’ was flown to Cornwall Airport Newquay (NQY) on October 18. This leaves BA with 16 jumbo jets in its fleet. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the airline to rapidly phase out the 747.

March 29 saw ‘Victor Whiskey’ withdrawn from use. Its final revenue flight was from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Heathrow Airport (LHW). The aircraft was sent to storage at Bournemouth Airport (BOW) on March 21 and stayed there until June 11. On June 11, it was moved to CWL and has remained there since then.

G-CIVW History

‘Victor Whiskey’ was delivered to BA on March 15, 1998. It was painted in the ‘World Images’ livery with the ‘Benyhone Tartan’ tail design. Sometime in 2000, it was repainted in the ‘Union Jack’ livery which is still in use today.

The aircraft’s four-class cabin was originally configured to seat up to 299 people. This included 14 in First, 70 in Business, 30 in Premium Economy, and 185 in Economy.

In 2015, BA changed the cabin configuration. Business seats were increased from 70 to 86, and Economy seats were decreased from 185 to 145. This gave the aircraft a new overall total of 275 seats.

G-CIVW at LHR. Photo: Aero Icarus via Wikimedia

Retired BA Boeing 747 Aircraft

Below is a list of the aircraft retired by BA so far:

You can read about the full history of the British Airways Boeing 747 here.