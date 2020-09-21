LONDON – British Airways (BA) has today retired another Boeing 747-400 in the fleet, dubbed ‘Victor Papa’. This aircraft is the eighth to be retired out of the total fleet of 31 aircraft.

This comes after G-CIVD, G-CIVH, G-BYGB, G-BYGA, G-CIVI, G-CIVE, and G-CIVO. At the moment, the aircraft will be sent off for retirement, meaning that it will be down to a new buyer to take G-CIVP.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Airframe Information

G-CIVP (L.N. 1144/MSN 28850) was first delivered to the airline on February 17, 1998, with its last commercial flight being to Miami (MIA) on March 25 this year. The aircraft generally services routes to Cape Town (CPT), San Diego (SAN), and Miami.

It was first delivered in the ‘Colum’ World Images Livery before changing over to the standard Union Flag/Chatham Dockyard colors. Between March and May 2020, the aircraft was stored at Bournemouth Airport (BOH) before being sent back to London Heathrow (LHR) in June to see its fate.

‘Victor Papa’ is one of the few Boeing 747 in the BA fleet that represents the oneworld logo, which was painted onto the aircraft in January 2009.

Like with many of the Boeing 747 that have been retired so far in the fleet, it offered 14 seats in First Class, 52 in Club, 36 in World Traveller Plus, and 243 in World Traveller. This means, at the grand old age of 22.6 years old, the aircraft will finally come to rest.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Quarter of the Way…

With ‘Victor Papa’ retired, that now means that the airline is a quarter of the way through retirements. It is now nearly a month into the retirements meaning that the last retirement should take place by January 2021 (Maths is subject to change depending on retirement dates).

It ultimately highlights how quickly the airline is getting rid of these legendary aircraft and come 2021, we will see a completely different BA.

All we can do for now is sit back and watch these beautiful aircraft see its fate, which in the context of COVID, should not have happened just yet.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons