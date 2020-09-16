LONDON – British Airways (BA) has retired two more Boeing 747-400 aircraft from its fleet. Dubbed ‘Victor Oscar’ and ‘Victor Echo’, this makes the aircraft numbers six and seven of the 31 units that will retire.

‘Victor Oscar’ Bids Farewell

‘Victor Oscar’ or G-CIVO (L.N. 1135/MSN 28849) was delivered to BA on December 5, 1997. Its last commercial flight was to Cape Town (CPT) from London Heathrow (LHR). It typically operates services to Las Vegas (LAS) and Vancouver (YVR).

This aircraft retired around six days ago on September 10. G-CIVO originally worse the ‘Benyhone Tartan’ World Images Livery before converting over to Union Flag/Chatham Dockyard colors.

Its seating configuration was 14 seats in First Class, 52 in Club, 36 in World Traveller Plus and 243 in World Traveller.

British Airways G-CIVO Boeing 747-436. Photo: Wiki Commons

Goodbye to ‘Victor Echo’

‘Victor Echo’ or G-CIVE (L.N. 1050/MSN 27350) retires today, having been in the British Airways fleet for 25.8 years. It was delivered to the airline on December 20, 1994, with its last commercial flight being Vancouver. Other routes it typically flew was to Miami (MIA), Cape Town, Accra (ACC), LAS, and Denver (DEN).

Before the current livery, it operated in the British Asia Airways (BR), Landor – ‘City of Sunderland’ scheme. Like with ‘Victor Oscar,’ it was also configured in the same format. G-CIVE flew 117,086 hours across 13,356 flights covering 55 million miles.

British Airways G-CIVE Boeing 747-436. Photo: Wiki Commons

Previous Retirements

G-CIVO and G-CIVE represents just short of a quarter of all Boeing 747 in the BA fleet that have now been retired.

August 17 was the start of retirements, with G-CIVD the first of 31 to retire. G-CIVH and G-BYGB then followed between August 31-September 2, with G-BYGA and G-CIVI retiring between September 8-9.

It is now nearly a month into the retirements meaning that the last retirement should take place by January 2021 (Maths is subject to change depending on retirement dates).

It ultimately highlights how quickly the airline is getting rid of these legendary aircraft and come 2021, we will see a completely different BA.