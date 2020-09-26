LONDON – British Airways (BA) has today retired another member of its aging Boeing 747 fleet. The eleventh aircraft to be retired was registered G-CIVK (MSN 25818· LN 1104).

‘Victor Kilo’ operated its final flight in the airline’s special Oneworld Union Flag/Chatham Dockyard livery. G-CIVK’s final flight was from London Heathrow (LHR) to St Athan (DGX) as BA9178. VK departed Heathrow at 11:18 BST this morning and landed at 11:47 BST. This final 29-min flight concluded the airframe’s 23 and a half year career with the flag carrier.

Wikimedia Commons – Photo by Mark Harkin

G-CIVK Statistics

G-CIVK was delivered to BA on February 28 1997 in the airline’s “Landor” livery. Following VK’s delivery to the airline, it operated on popular routes between London and Cape Town (CPT), Miami (MIA), and Accra (ACC).

VK operates its last commercial flight on March 20 2020 between Cape Town (CPT) and London Heathrow (LHR).

Like the other BA Boeing 747-400, G-CIVK was fitted with four Rolls-Royce RB211-524 engines. This allowed for G-CIVK to reach a top speed of 565mph with a takeoff speed of 180mph. The aircraft weighed 184 tonnes and was capable of a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) for 378 tonnes.

Wikimedia Commons – Photo By Aero Icarus

G-CIVK Cabin Configuration

Unlike a handful of the airline’s Boeing 747, G-CIVK did not operate with a “high-density business” configuration, with only 52 of the airline’s Club World seats onboard. G-CIVK also had 14 First Seats, 36 World Traveller Plus seats, and 243 World Traveller seats.

Today, we bid farewell to this eleventh Boeing 747 from BA.

Wikimedia Commons – Photo by Aero Icarus