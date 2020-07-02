British Airways Reopens Routes Throughout July

LONDON – Today, British Airways (BA) has announced it will resume flghts to more destinations across its network, albeit offering fewer frequencies due to reduced demand and the impact of global quarantine restrictions.

Across the UK and Europe, the airline will return to more short-haul destinations by the end of July, including Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Morocco, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey.

On the domestic front, flights will resume between London and Belfast, Inverness, Jersey, Manchester, Newcastle and Newquay, and the airline will move to double daily services to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Photo: British Airways

Long-haul Routes

The airline will also return to a small number of its normal long-haul routes by the end of July. Services will resume across the Americas including flights to Bermuda, Dallas, Miami, Seattle and Toronto.

These join flights to San Francisco, which restarted in June along with destinations served throughout, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York (JFK) and Washington, with a very reduced schedule. The Caribbean will also see BA return from July to Barbados and Kingston.

Joining Hong Kong and Singapore in the Far East, which again, the airline resumed limited flying in June, will be the service to Haneda in Japan.

LONDON, UK: British Airways Boeing 787-9 arrives at London Heathrow on 30 September 2015

Health and Safety Measures

The airline has introduced a range of measures to keep its customers safe and is asking customers to abide by the new measures to help manage the wellness of everyone traveling.

These include:

Checking-in online, downloading their boarding pass and where possible self-scanning their boarding passes at the departure gate.

Observing social distancing and using hand sanitisers that are placed throughout airports.

Wearing a facemask at all times and bringing enough to replace them every four hours for longer flights.

Asking customers not to travel if they think they have any symptoms of Covid-19.

Cabin crew wearing PPE and a new food service, which reduces the number of interactions required with customers.

Asking customers to ensure they have everything they need from their hand luggage before departure, and where possible, storing their carry-on bag under the seat in front of them.

In addition, the airline is cleaning all key surfaces including seats, screens, seat buckles, and tray tables after every flight, and each aircraft is completely cleaned from nose to tail every day.

The air on all BA flights is fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with over 99.9% efficiency, equivalent to hospital operating theatre standards.

British Airways New Livery. Photo Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography Copyright 2019

Statement from British Airways CEO

Alex Cruz (54), BA’ Chairman and CEO, said, “Following months of lockdown and stress, we know people will want to travel to be reunited with friends and family and to take a well-deserved break.”

“We have put in place measures – to UK Government and aviation regulator standards – to ensure we’re doing all we can to protect the wellbeing of our customers and colleagues and we’ll be asking them to play their part in that too,” added Cruz.

Source: British Airways Press Release