DALLAS – British Airways (BA) and American Airlines (AA) announced plans to co-locate operations at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Terminal 8 starting December 1, 2022.

The move is part of a $425m terminal expansion led by American Airlines, which began work in December 2019.

The expansion will result in five new widebody gates, four new widebody hardstands, enhanced baggage handling systems, and 130,000 square feet of new and renovated terminal space.

Terminal 7 at JFK is currently served by ANA, BA, Iberia (IB), Icelandair (FI), and Alaska Airlines (AS). The terminal is set to be demolished to make way for a new Terminal 6.

With up to 14 daily departures scheduled for the summer season, traffic between JFK and London Heathrow (LHR) represents one of the busiest markets for both BA and AA.

British Airways will join its oneworld alliance counterparts, Cathay Pacific (CX), Finnair (AY), Qatar Airways (QR), and Royal Jordanian (RJ) at Terminal 8.

Other oneworld alliance airlines, such as Japan Airlines (JL), AS, and Royal Air Maroc (AT) operate out of terminals other than Terminal 8.

Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Upgraded Premium Customer Experience

Following the completion of renovations at Terminal 8, premium travelers will have access to a variety of upgraded experiences. These include a new co-branded premium check-in area, replacing AA’s Flagship First Check-In.

Past security, three new lounges will be available to premium travelers, with access to each depending on the cabin of travel and loyalty program status.

The highest-tier lounge will feature an all-new champagne bar, fireside lounge, and a la carte dining room. Another lounge will offer sweeping airside views, a wine bar, a cocktail lounge, a library, and a buffet area.

Finally, a new, contiguous lounge will be created from AA’s former Flagship First Lounge and Admiral’s Club.

Featured Image: Nick Sheeder/Airways