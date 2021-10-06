MIAMI – This November, British Airways (BA) will welcome back its first A380 aircraft and launch its busiest schedule since March 2020, with new services to destinations throughout the world, including the United States.

In November, BA’s A380 will fly to a variety of short-haul locations to allow crew familiarization, followed by flights to Miami and Los Angeles in the US, as well as Dubai in December.

Following the declaration that vaccinated British citizens will be able to travel to the US starting in November, news of the airline’s A380 aircraft re-joining its fleet has emerged. This winter, the airline plans to fly to 23 US airports with up to 246 flights per week from London Heathrow (LHR), the most of any transatlantic carrier.

British Airways G-XLEB Airbus A380-841. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Biggest Schedule Launch since March 2020

British Airways will increase the number of flights it operates across its US network, with services to city locations such as New York increasing to five per day initially, then to eight in December.

Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, Dallas, Miami, and Toronto will all have double-daily service, as well as daily service to Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, Houston, and Vancouver.

In addition to increased frequency, BA will resume service to Austin, Orlando, Tampa, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Baltimore in October and November. In December, the airline will resume service to Nashville and New Orleans, which were both popular with passengers when they initially debuted.

The airline is also expanding its Caribbean service with 12 weekly flights to Barbados and nine weekly flights to Antigua and St Lucia, split between LHR and Gatwick (LGW) airports. Over the Christmas season, flights to the Maldives and Mauritius will be increased to ten and six per week, respectively.

BA CityFlyer G-LCYK Embraer E190. Photo: Roland Rimoczi/Airways

Short-haul Destinations

Closer to home, BA has added 13,000 more tickets to a number of short-haul destinations, making it easier for families to fly away this October. In time for October’s half-term, leisure destinations Marrakech and Dalaman will reappear on flight itineraries, as will new routes to the Turkish resort of Antalya. From December, BA will resume service to a number of ski locations, including Innsbruck, Grenoble, and Salzburg.

Elsewhere across its short-haul network British Airways will be increasing flights year-round to key European cities with 48 weekly services to Amsterdam, 33 to Geneva, 35 to Dublin, 28 to Milan and 21 to Berlin, Paris and Rome.

Finally, the carrier’s subsidiary BA City Flyer, is expected to operate a schedule of 43 flights a week to Edinburgh, 33 to Dublin, 25 to Glasgow, 18 to Belfast, 16 to Amsterdam, 15 to Rotterdam, 15 to Berlin, 12 to Frankfurt, 12 to Dusseldorf and 11 to Zurich. The airline is also set to launch a new route from Belfast to Birmingham, as well as Salzburg, from London City (LCY) and Southampton.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Network and Alliances, said, “This is an exciting time for British Airways and our customers as we see borders re-opening. With welcome news from the US, we are dramatically increasing flights and bringing home some of our A380s to give our customers as many options as possible.”