British Airways Plane Lands at the Wrong Airport

March 27
13:00 2019
LONDON – Earlier this week, the most bizarre Aviation event of 2019 happened. A British Airways flight, operating between London City and Dusseldorf landed at Edinburgh Airport by mistake.

Flight BA3271 was scheduled to fly from London City to Dusseldorf, it was operated by German Charter airline, WDL Aviation on behalf of British Airways, who are currently wet leasing a BAe146 from the airline.

The mistake wasn’t realised until the pilots annocued they had landed in Edinburgh. A video filmed by one of the passengers onboard the flights shows their embarrassment about making the mistake.

The reason for the aircraft flying to Edinburgh, was the wrong paperwork was filed, the pilots thought they were scheduled to fly to Edinburgh, but in fact, were meant to fly to Dusseldorf. The aircraft’s last flight was to Edinburgh the previous day as well.

WDL Aviation released a statement saying, “it was working closely with the authorities to investigate how the obviously unfortunate mix-up of flight schedules could occur”.

They added, “At no time has the safety of passengers been compromised. We flew the passengers on the flight with number BA3271 to Düsseldorf after the involuntary stopover in Edinburgh.”

British Airways also released a statement “We have apologised to customers for this interruption to their journey and will be contacting them all individually.”

Airlines have been taking to Twitter to rip into British Airways due to their mishap. A very notable tweet has to be this one from Ryanair.

Daniel Sander

Daniel Sander

A Scottish Avgeek, based in Prestwick Scotland. Has a massive passion for Aviation, runs a YouTube channel with over 6,000 Subscribers, Studies Travel & Tourism and writes for Airways during his free time.

