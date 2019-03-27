British Airways Plane Lands at the Wrong Airport

LONDON – Earlier this week, the most bizarre Aviation event of 2019 happened. A British Airways flight, operating between London City and Dusseldorf landed at Edinburgh Airport by mistake.

Flight BA3271 was scheduled to fly from London City to Dusseldorf, it was operated by German Charter airline, WDL Aviation on behalf of British Airways, who are currently wet leasing a BAe146 from the airline.

The mistake wasn’t realised until the pilots annocued they had landed in Edinburgh. A video filmed by one of the passengers onboard the flights shows their embarrassment about making the mistake.

“Holy shmoly, no one to Edinburgh?”

Announcement captured on British Airways #BA3271 yesterday after the flight arrived in Edinburgh from London. Problem… flight was supposed to go to Dusseldorf. Appears the flight plan was filed incorrectly. BA is investigating. pic.twitter.com/tfsaJqMESt — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) March 26, 2019 Original Video Source Unknown

The reason for the aircraft flying to Edinburgh, was the wrong paperwork was filed, the pilots thought they were scheduled to fly to Edinburgh, but in fact, were meant to fly to Dusseldorf. The aircraft’s last flight was to Edinburgh the previous day as well.

WDL Aviation released a statement saying, “it was working closely with the authorities to investigate how the obviously unfortunate mix-up of flight schedules could occur”.

They added, “At no time has the safety of passengers been compromised. We flew the passengers on the flight with number BA3271 to Düsseldorf after the involuntary stopover in Edinburgh.”

British Airways also released a statement “We have apologised to customers for this interruption to their journey and will be contacting them all individually.”

Hey @British_Airways, we have a present for you 👀 pic.twitter.com/m3K9ZNk0Ew — Ryanair (@Ryanair) March 25, 2019

Airlines have been taking to Twitter to rip into British Airways due to their mishap. A very notable tweet has to be this one from Ryanair.

True, Lolly! Even we wouldn’t flog Edinburgh as Germany #DusseldorfNorth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇩🇪 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) March 25, 2019