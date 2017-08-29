British Airways to Launch New Restaurant Style Dining Service

MIAMI – British Airways (BA) announced today a new restaurant-style dining service to be launched on flights between Heathrow Airport (LHR) and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on September 1st.

The new concept of Dining Service will be offered in its long-haul business cabin — Club World. Customers will be able to select their choice of starters and desserts from new display trolleys, which will be served on new table settings.

Colin Talbot, British Airways’ Head of Catering, said:

We’ve really focused on attention to detail with the new Club World menu, with the aim of delivering a real restaurant experience in the sky. We’ve considered everything from flavours and textures, to look and feel, all of which have to work at altitude. The dishes are designed to pop with taste and the table settings are both elegant and practical, with thought-through details such as stemless wine glasses. We’ve extensively tested the new menu on numerous flights, refining elements after every trial, so we believe the final product our customers will receive on flights to New York from September will prove incredibly popular.

Recently, Qatar Airways also launched a similar new service in which Premium customers could pre-select their menu 14 days before the flight until 24 hours before take-off.

Club World New Restaurant Style Dining Service Menu

Starters:

Loch Fyne smoked salmon tartare with wasabi crème fraîche

Burrata and tomato carpaccio with olive oil and balsamic dressing

Creamy butternut squash soup with chive and sour cream

Fresh seasonal salad, grilled vegetables and a choice of French dressing or olive oil and balsamic dressing

Entrees:

Best of Heritage beef homemade gnocchi in Café de Paris sauce and pan-fried green asparagus

Line-caught grilled Cornish Dover sole with Mediterranean lentils, celeriac mousseline and lemon butter

Homemade artichoke ravioli Parmesan

Dessert:

DO & CO‘s double chocolate medley

Lemon tart

Viennese-style apple strudel with vanilla sauce

Fresh strawberries

Cheese board with Somerset brie, Keen’s cheddar, Cropwell Bishop stilton, walnuts, grapes and fig chutney

The menu will be accompanied by a wine selection filled with white wines, red wines and Champagnes in silver wine coolers.

The wine menu includes a Bourgogne Chardonnay 2016, Patriarche Père et Fils from Burgundy, a Tiki Sauvignon Blanc 2016 from Marlborough, a Las Olas Malbec/Bonarda Reserve 2014 from the Famatina Valley in Argentina, and a Reata Three County Pinot Noir 2013 from California.

The champagne options are Champagne Henriot Brut Souverain NV, Champagne de Castelnau Brut Réserve NV and Champagne de Castelnau Brut Rosé NV.

In Autumn British Airways’ partnership with The White Company will supply bedding for British retailer. They will also supply amenity kits in a designed bag with the retailer’s ‘Restore & Relax Spa Collection’.

In addition to the £400 million being spent on Club World, at Heathrow, a First Wing check-in area has launched, and lounges around the airline’s network are to be refreshed and improved.

The Club Europe cabin has also been introduced on UK domestic services and all customers may have access to Wi-Fi across British Airways’ long-haul and short-haul fleets over the next two years.