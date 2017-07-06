British Airways Launches Service to Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — Today, British Airways launched service to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport today. The flight, operated by the Boeing 777-200ER, will operate four times weekly.

After landing, the aircraft was met with a water cannon salute as the pilots displayed the United Kingdom and the United States flags out of the cockpit windows.

Simon Brooks, Senior Vice President Sales, North America, said “We are really excited to connect Fort Lauderdale to London. With this new service, British Airways now offers more seats to London from Florida than any other airline. We can ensure business travelers and families have the most options to travel to London and throughout Europe.”

“This new London/Fort Lauderdale route is British Airways’ 25th U.S. destination. It provides more opportunities for travelers to experience the uniqueness and cultures of both regions,” said Mark Gale, CEO/Director of Aviation, Broward County Aviation Department. “We are proud to partner with British Airways, the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau and our other partners in starting this new service.”

“As one of the most dynamic and diverse cities in Florida, we are looking forward to welcoming even more UK travelers to our sun-kissed shores with today’s launch of new direct service from London Gatwick on British Airways, “said Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of the Greater Fort Luaderdal Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We look forward to building a stronger partnership with BA and continue to grow one of out top international markets into Greater Fort Lauderdale.”

The British Airways 777-200ER seats 275 passengers with 48 business, 24 premium economy and 203 economy class seats. The flight will fly out of Fort Lauderdale’s Concourse G in Terminal 4.

On the London Gatwick to Fort Lauderdale route, British Airways will be competing directly with Norwegian Long Haul’s less than daily service. Norwegian began service to London Gatwick from Fort Lauderdale in July of 2015 and currently flys the Boeing 787 on the route.

The new route will complement BA’s existing twice daily service to Miami using the 747-400 and twice daily 777-300ER flights operated by Oneworld partner American Airlines. Elsewhere in the state of Florida, British Airways flys to Orlando and Tampa Bay.

Lately, Fort Lauderdale has been on a hot streak with new international service. In 2016, Fort Lauderdale became the 21st busiest airport in the United States and saw a staggering 8.4% increase in traffic over 2015. Much of this growth came from international traffic, which saw a monstrous 10.1% increase year-over-year.

With so much growth, the airport shot up to become the 10th busiest airport in the Untied States for international traffic in 2016. The new route offered by British Airways is certain to increase these numbers even further. Airways Senior Business Analyst Vinay Bhaskara dug into these numbers and discovered how and why the Fort Lauderdale Airport has been on such an impressive streak.