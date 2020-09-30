MIAMI – British Airways (BA) is launching flights between London Heathrow Airport (LHR) and L.F. Wade International Airport (BDA) on March 28, 2021. They will depart LHR at 2:55 pm and arrive at BDA at 6:25 pm, all local times.

“We are delighted to launch flights from Heathrow to Bermuda,” says Neil Chernoff, BA’s Director of Network and Alliances. “This is the first time we have flown to Bermuda from London’s biggest airport for over three decades. We look forward to welcoming customers to experience our world class facilities at Heathrow Terminal 5.”

The new route will be operated by the Boeing 777-200. British says the aircraft will soon feature the Club Suite class. Club Suite was first introduced on the Airbus A350.

Photo: James Field

British Airways’ History in Bermuda

Imperial Airways, one of BA’s predecessors, originally began service to Bermuda in June 1937. Flights were operated by the Short S.23 Empire. This flying boat was capable of taking off from and landing on water.

London was too far for a nonstop flight to Bermuda, so Imperial chose to operate the route from New York City. An Empire named ‘Cavalier’ was sent to Bermuda in pieces on a ship. The aircraft was assembled on the island before its first flight.

In 1939, Imperial became British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC) after merging with another airline. BOAC then took over the Bermuda flights using the same flying boats.

An Imperial Airways Short S.23 Empire similar to ‘Cavalier’. Photo: Royal Air Force via Wikimedia

BA COVID-19 Precautions

British Airways is establishing new safety protocols as a result of COVID-19. Aircraft are getting thorough cleanings in between flights and while they are parked overnight. flight Crews are wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and customers are being encouraged to wear face masks at all times.

Additionally, inflight services are also being limited in order to reduce contact between people.