Airways Magazine

British Airways Job Cuts: Deal Agreed, Voting Needed

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Alaska Airlines To Join oneworld Alliance LONDON – The oneworld alliance has this week announced that Alaska Airlines (AS) will be joining the group later this year. This means that the airline will be the 14th...
  • Singapore Airlines Ensures Its Financial Solvency MIAMI – Singapore Airlines (SQ) on July 23, 2020, announced its success to raise an additional S$750m through a long term loan to ensure its orders. Among this additional S$750m...
  

British Airways Job Cuts: Deal Agreed, Voting Needed

Photo: Stuart Bailey

British Airways Job Cuts: Deal Agreed, Voting Needed
July 23
05:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – After many months of deliberation, the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) and British Airways (BA) have tentatively agreed on a job package, potentially saving over a thousand jobs.

It is keen to note that whilst this package has been agreed on between the two sides, a ballot via a consultation will now take place, with voting expecting to take place on July 30.

Initial proposals from BA saw a massive 1,255 pilots to be made redundant, but with the new package, set to be voted on by Pilots, would only reduce this down to 270.

British Airways unveil ‘victoRIOus’ the aircraft bringing Team GB and ParalympicsGB back from Rio Taken: 15th August 2016 Picture by: Stuart Bailey / British Airways

Comments from BALPA

Commenting on the news was Brian Strutton, the BALPA General Secretary who stated this was the best deal that could be put together in the wake of BA not accepting full proposals.

“It is hugely disappointing that during our extensive negotiations British Airways would not accept the full package of mitigations we put forward which would have avoided any job losses at all, and at no cost to BA.”

“As a result there will be some compulsory redundancies amongst the pilot community and that is a matter of huge regret. Given BA’s intransigence we have put together the best package we can to save as many jobs as possible”, he added.

British Airways Boeing 747-400 G-CIVY. Photo: ©Vincenzo Pace

Further Package Elements

On top of the 270 compulsory redundancies, the package features a few more elements.

The first of which is voluntary part-time working, voluntary severance, and voluntary external secondments which can bring down costs for the airline.

Second, a holding pool which will consist of 300 pilots employed on reduced pay ready to return to flying as soon as demand at the carrier picks up.

These two elements will be funded by pilot pay cuts starting at 20% and then reducing to eight per cent within two years and then returning to normal, all demand dependent.

British Airways Boeing 777-236ER [G-VIIB] | Photo: © Aaron Davis @threshold.productions

No More Fire and Rehire

The most important element of this package, which will be of great pleasure to most Pilots is that BA has ditched its “fire and rehire” policy, which was something the airline came under scrutiny for.

Earlier last month, BA had threatened up to 19,000 staff with potential dismissal notices unless they accept worse pay and conditions.

The carrier has been burning heavy amounts of money every day due to most of its fleet being grounded and is now looking at ways to reduce costs.

April 28 saw the carrier send Section 188 letters to three unions representing nearly 35,500 of its staff members.

British Airways New Livery. Photo Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography Copyright 2019

New Suspension Scheme

According to ITV News, the outlet had seen letters that reveal the plans for rehiring employees on new terms and conditions as well as a pay cut, the latter understood to be around 60%.

The outlet also stated that the airline will make up to 12,500 redundancies over this period anyway.

It is understood that the new contracts would also allow BA to suspend staff for up to six weeks per year without being paid.

British Airways Negus 747 Aircraft Taken: 21st March 2019 Picture by: Stuart Bailey

Up to a Vote

In addition, the letter stated that BA is considering dismissing or terminating the contract of at least 19,358 staff if agreements cannot be reached.

The next step to solidify this deal is the voting stage by the Pilots in the union.

It will be in BALPA’s best interests to vote this package in for approval as it could make or break over a thousand jobs.

Whilst 270 Pilots would have to lose jobs if the deal is approved, BALPA’s regret towards that motion also suggests an emotion of the best-case possible.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
British AirwaysFeatured
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James is the Chief Social Media Editor & European Editor for the magazine and is actively boosting its presence in the region.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Subscribe

Cart

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0