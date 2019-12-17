British Airways Signs Joint Business Agreement With China Southern

MIAMI — British Airways (BA) and China Southern (CZ) have announced a codeshare agreement, which is set to start from January 2, 2020, allowing its passengers to exploit better frequent flyer benefits and increased connectivity.

The new JBA enables both airlines to work together on ticket pricing, enhancing both carriers’ route networks.

British Airways and China Southern signed a first codeshare agreement in 2017, which covered only 10 routes. Then in 2019, both airlines signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) to expand that agreement and include frequent flyer benefits.

British Airways passengers will now benefit from China Southern’s large network out of the new Beijing-Daxing International Airport, which opened in October 2019.

The agreement will initially cover the two airlines code-sharing arrangements on all nonstop flights, operated on mainland routes between London and the Chinese cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Sanya, Wuhan, and Zhengzhou. Eventually this will will expand to both airlines’ extensive domestic networks.

“We are delighted to announce this joint business which will bring the UK and China closer together by providing British Airways and China Southern Airlines customers with a wide range of benefits,” said Alex Cruz, British Airways’ Chairman and CEO.

“The agreement reinforces our commitment to boost tourism and business travel between the two countries and we look forward to strengthening the relationship further,” Cruz added.

This announcement is yet another new codeshare agreement for China Southern, which shocked the aviation last year, when it decided to quit the SkyTeam alliance in November 2018.

Throughout 2019, China Southern has signed various codeshare agreements with various airlines, including a huge arrangement with American Airlines and another one with Qatar Airways.

It’s been speculated that China Southern might be cooperating deeper with Oneworld Alliance members. However, it seems that the airline is not interested in joining the alliance any time soon, especially because this new form of partnerships are far more dynamic and beneficial for the participants involved.