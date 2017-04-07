British Airways Invests To Boost Customer Experience

British Airways has launched its investment plans for customers in the premium cabins. This includes:

£400m in Club World (long-haul business class).

Introducing Club Europe on UK domestic services.

New lounges.

First Wing direct security and lounge access at Heathrow.

Wi-Fi fitted on long-haul and short-haul fleets over the next two years.

Self-service check-in and biometric boarding gates to speed up the airport journey

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman, and CEO said: “We will invest and innovate where our customers value it most and differentiate ourselves with a unique onboard experience and service. We’re investing in Club World, focusing now on improved catering and sleep and in the future on a new seat.”

The airline will be investing £400m in Club World (long-haul business class). From June new catering will be introduced into the Heathrow business lounges to improve food quality and extend the breakfast service to 11 am. From July, new linen, bigger pillows, a mattress topper, and duvet will be supplied. And from September a new restaurant-style premium dining service will begin in Club World, allowing customers to select dishes from starters and desserts.

These changes will be launched on flights between London Heathrow and New York (JFK), before being rolled out across the rest of the long-haul network during 2018. The airline is also developing options for a new seat in Club World with direct aisle access in 2019.

The changes in service style will also be reflected in the Club Europe cabin on short-haul, including new crockery, cabin crew pouring wine and champagne for customers and improved menus on board, which focus more closely on the length and time of day of the flight. Additionally, the short-haul business cabin is being introduced on UK domestic flights this week.

Cruz said: “Club World and Club Europe are vital elements of what we offer and play a big part in customer satisfaction levels. We are the only UK airline to have both short-haul and long-haul networks and we want to ensure that customers connecting across our network receive a consistent and distinctive British Airways experience.”

However, yesterday British Airways launched its exclusive new ‘First Wing’ check-in area for First customers at Heathrow Terminal 5. It includes a dedicated two-lane security channel and direct access to the Galleries First Lounge and Concorde Room for the first time.

The two new security lanes also reduce the number of travelers passing through the current South security lanes, helping to speed up the journey for Club World customers too. A relaxed seating area is located after security for customers to gather their possessions.

From April, customers in all cabins will start to enjoy Wi-Fi. Short-haul Wi-Fi will start later in the year. “We’re investing in the best Wi-Fi in the sky, new lounges and direct access to security and our lounges for our First customers, via our new First Wing at Heathrow. We’re also aligning our business cabin and service across all our flights by introducing Club Europe on domestic flights,” the chairman and CEO said.

As Cruz said, British Airways has “an exciting time ahead. Alongside these initiatives, we’re also making changes behind the scenes to increase operational efficiency and reliability through new technologies including automatic boarding gates and a re-designed baggage arrivals process. Our customers will really notice a step-change in their travel experience with us.”