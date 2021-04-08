MIAMI – Today, British Airways (BA) showed confidence in an early return to travel normality by announcing the opening of new services between London-City (LCY), Gibraltar (GIB) and Jersey (JER) to be operated during the summer period.

The services will be operated by BA CityFlyer (CJ) using Embraer E190 aircraft with a start date set to June 25. The schedule is set to two flights per week – Monday and Friday – for both destinations.

BA flights to these destinations will continue alongside those operated by CJ.

Route Flight Route direction Schedule Frequency LCY/JER BA3283 BA3284 LCY-JER JER-LCY 0945/1050** 1125-1230** Two per week (Mon and Fri) LCY/GIB BA3289 BA3290 LCY-GIB GIB-LCY 1315-1710 1755-1950 Two per week (Mon and Fri)

**Between 9 Aug and 30 Aug the Monday service flight times will change to LCY-JER 1105-1210 and JER-LCY 1245-1330

BA has indicated that safety measures will be introduced so to make travel experience easy and enjoyable thru a partnership with Qured, a testing provider, and the use of travel health application VeriFly.

BA Cityflyer G-LCYG Embraer 170-100STD departing Amsterdam Schipol Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Executive’s Comments

Tom Stoddart, Managing Director of CJ, said: “It’s great to be able to launch these two new services to Gibraltar and Jersey – it’s something customers have been asking us to do for quite a while. Whether it’s for a holiday or visiting friends or relatives who live either end of route when the time is right, customers will benefit from direct flights to and from the extremely conveniently located London City Airport.”

The Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, reacted to this new program by stating, “This service will complement BA’s mainline services from Heathrow and the local business and financial services community will undoubtedly welcome a link to London’s financial district. Our tourism, retail and hospitality industries can also look forward to greeting customers from the City and the East London catchment area.”