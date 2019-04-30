British Airways Completes $65m Refurb at JFK Terminal 7 (+Photos)

NEW YORK – British Airways has completed its $65 million refurbishments of JFK Terminal 7 with the unveiling of its highly anticipated new Club lounge.

Following the opening of the new First Lounge in the fall this new space with play host to hundreds of business and leisure customers that travel between New York and London.

At first glance, when entering the lounge, you can see how expansive it is as there are plenty of seating areas spread across 22,000 sq. ft.

The Club is laid out to offer designated areas designed to meet different customer needs.

Each seating area includes power outlets and the entire lounge has wifi.

Other spots include an entertainment room with state-of-the-art entertainment.

Elemis Spa has reopened in the lounge offering a range of treatments to help passengers relax and recharge.

Many British Airways flights from New York to London travel overnight and many passengers prefer to sleep on the plane and choose to eat dinner on the ground.

For those evening and late-night fliers, the Club lounge offers a nice variety of freshly prepared dishes from an extensive menu or a range of smaller items chosen to allow customers to ‘grab and go’.

On today’s opening day menu were such items as three types of buffalo wings and finger sandwiches.

For those travellers wanting to wet their pallet, there is a granite-topped Quaich Bar, created in partnership with the Quaich Bar at the Craigellachie Hotel in Speyside, Scotland.

Bartenders will be on hand at peak times to serve a full range of fine wines and cocktails such as the Broadway Copper Cup made with copper dog whiskey, orange bitters and berries.

Another addition to the lounge is Brewdog craft beer room. Here you will be able to sample beers on tap such as the brand’s recently launched Speedbird 100, a beer designed specifically for British Airways.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways’ Director of Brand and Customer Experience said: “New York’s JFK airport is a home away from home for British Airways, so it is fantastic to be celebrating the final step in our significant customer investment with the opening of our new lounges.

“Every detail has been designed with luxury in mind and we’ve created a space to meet our customers’ needs – whether they want to relax and have a meal or enjoy a craft beer and catch up on the world news.”

The $65 million JFK Terminal 7 refurbishment also included a refreshed concourse and redesigned check-in areas.

Over the next five years, British Airways looks to invest $8.2 billion in customer enhancements worldwide.

The Club Lounge at JFK is the third lounge to feature the contemporary and luxurious design, following the lounge openings in Rome, Italy and Aberdeen, Scotland last year.