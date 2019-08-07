British Airways Cancels +100 Flights Due To Computer Outage

MIAMI — In a continuing wave of technical woes for British Airways (BA), a failure in the airline’s IT system has left passengers unable to check-in, use the mobile app, and its website, forcing the cancellation of more than 100 flights.

The airline was forced to cancel and rebook passengers originating from its two London airports, Heathrow and Gatwick.

British Airways notified its passengers via its website that its systems had suffered a partial crash and that the airline’s staff were working with its “backup manual systems to keep our flights operating.”

The carrier’s spokesperson said that all affected passengers would be allowed to rebook their itineraries between August 8 and August 13.

According to London-Heathrow Airport’s website, around half of BA’s flights scheduled to depart between 09:30 and 12:00 have been affected, either by delay or cancellation.

This fresh round of IT issues comes less than a month after BA was fined £183 million for a data breach, in which half a million people’s data was stolen from the airline’s mobile app and website.

The original breach occurred in June 2018, and an investigation that was carried out by the Information Commissioner’s Office led to the hefty fine.

In May 2017, a major failure caused 75,000 passengers to be left stranded after a power supply glitch became detrimental to the British Airways information infrastructure. Also, a year ago there were problems with a third party’s IT system, causing flights from Heathrow to be canceled.