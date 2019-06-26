British Airways Bolsters Scotland Flights with Extra Frequencies

LONDON – British Airways has announced it will expand its frequencies out of Scotland for the Winter 2019/20 season.

Between October 27 this year and March 28 next year, up to 196 flights per week will operate between London Heathrow and the likes of Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness.

This is an increase of 11 weekly flights compared to the Winter 2018/19 schedule last year.

Commenting on this news was Neil Chernoff, BA’s Director of Networks and Alliances who emphasised how proud the airline is to operate into Scotland.

“British Airways has proudly served Scotland, its people and its businesses for more than six decades.

“We are pleased to be able to connect Scotland with the rest of the world through a global network of more than 150 destinations served from our Heathrow hub, 90 from Gatwick and 30 from London City”, he added.

Services to Edinburgh will go up by three weekly flights to a staggering 69 weekly flights.

Glasgow will also see increases of up to 63 services per week, which is up five compared to last year.

Aberdeen will also receive increases by three to 50 services per week.

Heathrow, British Airways Heritage BEA livery on an Airbus A319, to celebrate BA centenary celebrations, March 2019.

On top of this, British Airways has said it will operate double daily services to Inverness from October already.

In terms of pricing, it remains clear why British Airways are increasing services. Demand looks to be very strong, especially in the last six decades of its operations to Scotland.

Aberdeen-Heathrow, for example, can be booked from £71 ($90) return on Euro Traveller, with Club Europe return being priced at £187 ($237).

That price point remains consistent on the Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness services alike.

However, Inverness remains the cheapest as departures from that airport does not have Air Passenger Duty tax imposed, which equivalates to a £6 ($7.50) saving.

Overall, this is good news for British Airways. With the Scotland market being a heavy hitter for revenues, it will no doubt be in its interest to increase demand and affordability where appropriate.

It also means that fares coming down will put pressure on the likes of Flybe to bring fares down even more.

Even then, with the backing of Virgin Atlantic, Flybe could put up a fair fight against BA.

This could be BA’s way of actually bolstering up in advance of the actions taken by Flybe in the future. Only time will tell.