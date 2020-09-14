LONDON – A British Airways (BA) Boeing 777 has declared an emergency over Cardiff (CWL), Wales. The aircraft, which was operating BA113 from London Heathrow (LHR) to New York (JFK), circled over the Welsh coast burning fuel to get lighter for an approach.

At this time, it is unclear what the problem is on board, and the airline has given out no statement as of yet. It has however been squawking 7700.

#BA113, London-New York, returning to London with a technical issue. Currently squawking 7700. Will likely hold to reduce fuel weight. https://t.co/1R9xsWKz9V



For more information on ‘Squawking 7700’ please see https://t.co/nW7vZ4JgMF pic.twitter.com/7G5eOoEfYs — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 14, 2020

The Aircraft

The aircraft operating BA113 is G-VIIC, a Boeing 777-200. According to Planespotters.net, the aircraft is 23.7 years old, having been delivered to the airline in February 1997.

Its first flight was on January 8, 1997. The aircraft has only just come back into service after being stored at CWL from June 25 to September 8 this year.

What is Squawk 7700?

Squawk 7700 in the aviation world relates to a general emergency that is on board. This can consist of anything between a passenger feeling unwell to a technical problem inside the aircraft itself.

The cause of the emergency cannot be speculated at this time, and Airways will have more information as it comes in.

Continued Updates

At the time of writing, the aircraft has been seen passing Cardiff and circling just south of Swansea. It has been circling at an altitude of 10,000 feet for around 20-25 minutes.

1630L – The aircraft has left the hold and is heading back to LHR.

Definitely not the sort of contrail you want to see an aircraft leaving – BA 777 G-VIIC dumping fuel at FL100 over the Bristol Channel was LHR-JFK now returning to LHR @flightradar24 pic.twitter.com/nqT9PE4rxC — Peter Howlett (@CardiffOTT) September 14, 2020 Here is G-VIIC seen over Cardiff dumping fuel. Photo: @CardiffOTT on Twitter.

1635L – G-VIIC has begun its descent from FL100, passing 8,000 feet. Runway 09L/09R appears to be in use from LHR.

1638L – At around 5,500 feet, BA113 is ready for its approach on Runway 09L. 09R is currently in use for departures.

1645L – We have touchdown. The aircraft has landed safely on Runway 09L at London Heathrow.

This is a developing story