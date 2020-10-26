LONDON – British Airways (BA) has confirmed the recently retired Boeing 747 featuring the Negus livery will be preserved at the Cotswold Airport (GBA), following its retirement earlier this month.

G-CIVB (L.N. 1018/MSN 25811) was retired alongside G-CIVY (L.N. 1167/MSN 28853) on October 8, where it was sent to GBA.

There was initial speculation about this news about preservation, but GBA and BA have only confirmed this today. The Negus livery was a livery from BA that was worn in the 1970s and 1980s. It was painted following the airline’s centenary celebrations last year where four of the aircraft were painted in the different liveries it had worn over the years.

Commenting on the news was Suzannah Harvey, the CEO of Cotswold Airport who stated that this was good news for those who still want to see the aircraft.

“It is great news for locals and visitors who will be able to see and experience one of the most iconic passenger aircraft of its time. We’re absolutely delighted to make this happen following its final flight from London Heathrow to Cotswold Airport on 8 October.”

Also commenting on the news was Sean Doyle, CEO of British Airways who expressed sadness over the retirement but happiness over preservation.

“It was with great sadness that we retired our two final 747s based at Heathrow earlier this month, so we’re glad Cotswold Airport is able to give one of these aircraft a new home and a new lease of life.”

“The 747, and the Negus livery, are iconic in British Airways’ past, and we hope locals and visitors will enjoy seeing this slice of history for years to come.”

About G-CIVB

The aircraft entered the airline’s fleet back in February 1994, with its final flight being to Miami (MIA) in April of this year. The airframe has operated 13,398 flights, covering 118,445 hours as well as over 60 million miles. ‘Victor Bravo’ was also one of the final two British Airways 747s to leave London Heathrow (LHR) this month.

It is understood that whilst the airframe lives it’s new life in GBA, there are plans to convert an area of its interior to be used as a unique business, conferencing and private hire venue.

There are also ideas to use it as a cinema for locals as well as an educational facility for children on school trips. The new and improved facility will be open in the Spring next year.

Retired BA Boeing 747 Aircraft

Below is a list of the aircraft retired by BA so far:

Extended Lease of Life?

It remains clear that the relationship that BA has with the Boeing 747 looks to continue even when the airline doesn’t own them.

Other 747s in the fleet such as G-CIVW will become a film set at Dunsfold Aerodrome (EGTD), which is also home to the main site of the BBC show Top Gear. For enthusiasts alike, this is good news as they now know that the aircraft will not be sent to the scrap-heap for a very long time, as generally, museums keep this sort of memorabilia in good shape for decades.

It will be interesting to see whether anymore of the BA 747s will enter into some sort of preservation or whether they will go to its inevitable home of the scrapheap.