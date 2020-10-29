MIAMI – This November, British Airways will fly 52 long-haul routes alongside its short-haul network as the airline continues to adapt to changing restrictions as the pandemic resurges across the globe.

Services will continue to operate to US gateways including New York JFK, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami and San Francisco, with Newark added to the schedule in late November. Flights to the Caribbean continue to destinations like Barbados, Antigua and St Lucia.

British Airways will also keep flying to destinations throughout Africa, the Middle East, and Asia such as Dubai, Mumbai, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Flights are also scheduled to return to Santiago and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

Domestic destinations like Manchester, Glasgow, Aberdeen, and Newquay will also continue to be served by BA. Cities such as Paris, Munich, Geneva, and Amsterdam, among others, will be linked to London Heathrow (LHR) in continental Europe by regular, direct flights. Finally, daily flights to beach destinations like Lanzarote, Tenerife, and Gran Canaria are also available.

British Airways Boeing 777-200ER G-VIIP. Photo: Aaron Davis

Comments from British Airways CEO

Sean Doyle, CEO of British Airways, said, “We continue to connect Britain with a substantial number of destinations across the globe and customers tell us they are reassured by the safety measures we’ve put in place, including personal protection packs, screens, sanitizer stations, adapted meal services and customers and colleagues in masks.

“The risk of contracting Covid-19 during a flight is incredibly low. IATA, the global aviation industry body, suggests that since the start of 2020 there have been as few as 44 cases of Covid-19 linked to flights. Over the same period some 1.2 billion passengers have travelled. This figure amounts to one case for every 27 million travellers.

“We believe the best way to get people flying again is to introduce reliable and affordable testing before flying. When this happens and demand returns, we stand ready to reintroduce even more destinations to our network and carry on connecting even more families, friends, and businesses.”

Source: BA Press Release. Featured image: First intercontinental flight of a British Airways Boeing 787-8 about to touch down, Toronto-Pearson Airport with City Centre Mississauga looming in the background. Photo: BA

