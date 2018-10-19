British Airways Announces Nonstop Flights From London to Charleston

LONDON – British Airways will launch seasonal operations to Charleston, South Carolina, the airline’s 29th destination in the United States. The service is set to begin on a seasonal basis, starting April 4 through October 24, 2019, operating on a twice per week basis.

Equipment of choice by the carrier will be the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, offering 35 seats in Club World, 25 in World Traveller Plus and 154 seats in World Traveller.

British Airways placed emphasis on South Carolina as the birthplace of its Boeing 787s, of which the carrier is due to take delivery of 12 -10s between 2020 and 2023.

Charleston is an important link for of Boeing, especially with its new Sheffield plant now linked via Heathrow to South Carolina.

Aviation journalist and Editor in Chief of The Air Current, Jon Ostrower, coined it as “an absolutely fascinating route.”

“With Boeing’s industrial pivot to Sheffield and the impending Brexit, that means a direct link for business travelers between its factories/suppliers in South Carolina and the U.K.,” he said.

Thanks to the joint ventures with American Airlines, both sides operate a combined 73 flights per day to the United States.

British Airways will also be operating a four-times-per-week service to Pittsburgh in April next year, too.

LONDON, UK: British Airways’ first Boeing 787 Dreamliner arrives at London Heathrow on 27 June 2013 (Picture by Jeff Garrish/British Airways)

Commenting on this new route was Sean Doyle, British Airways’ Director of Network and Alliances, who expanded on Charleston’s “old-world charm”.

“You can’t help but get sucked into the old-world charm of Charleston; its cobblestone streets, colorful houses, and historical buildings make it a unique city,” he said.

“Recently we launched flights to Nashville and New Orleans and earlier this year announced a new route to Pittsburgh, traveling to the states is as popular as ever, so we’re really pleased to be adding this charming city to our extensive global network and giving customers even more choice of holiday destinations,” he added.

The twice weekly service will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

BA221 will depart Heathrow at 17:20, arriving into Charleston at 21:20 that evening, both local times.

The return, BA220, will then depart Charleston at 2250, arriving into London at 1150 the next day.

This route is all part of the carrier’s £4.5 billion investment for customers.

Taking delivery of 72 new aircraft means that the airline can expand into different cities around the globe and expand its operations.

This new route to Charleston is right within the niche for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner—a long/thin route that, if successful, could see an increase in frequency in the not-too-distant future.