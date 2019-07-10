British Airways Announces Move to Beijing-Daxing Airport

LONDON – British Airways (BA) has announced it will move operations from the current Beijing Capital Airport to the brand new Daxing Airport.

This move is set to take place from October 27 this year, with BA becoming the first international airline to confirm its move.

Daxing offers around 52,000 square metres for retail, food, beverage and service, with facilities counting towards around 300 shops and restaurants for those using the airline to use in the airport.

Commenting on this move was Noella Ferns, BA’s Executive Vice President in Greater China and the Philippines who emphasised how excited the airline is to make this move.

“We are very excited to be moving to Beijing Daxing. Not only will the new airport offer our customers flying to and from Beijing a world-class experience, with state-of-the-art facilities including an improved lounge for our Club World and First customers; but it will also support our ambition to increase leisure and business travel between China and the UK.”

The London to Beijing service will continue daily as normal, being operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in the winter and a 777-300 in the summer.

Four cabins will be offered, being First, Club World, World Traveller Plus and World Traveller.

Daxing Airport is around 50km from both Beijing City Centre and the Xiong’an New Area as well as being only 80km away from Tianjin.

Those flying into Daxing will not have to worry about connectivity as links include four new highways, two new subway lines and a high-speed railway which will connect the airport with Beijing within 20 minutes.

The airport is set to open in September 2019, housing four runways and one terminal building.

Future plans will see an additional three runways and a second terminal building, with the hope of reaching 100 million passengers per year.

Codesharing partner China Southern Airlines is also moving to Daxing, so this means connectivity with BA as a whole from the airport will be strong and secure.

This codeshare has been in agreement since 2017, starting with just 10 routes before a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in January to expand the agreement on each other’s networks and to implement frequent flyer benefits reciprocally.

This is a strong start for Beijing Daxing in particular as it will aim to acquire an array of operations both domestically and internationally.

If it can continue on that success and other airlines migrate to the new airport, then the additional runways and terminals will follow, and so will that target of over 100 million passengers annually.

All we now wait for is the September launch.