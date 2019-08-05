Airways Magazine

British Airways A321 Evacuated In Valencia

British Airways A321 Evacuated In Valencia

August 05
16:32 2019
MIAMI — A British Airways Airbus A321 has been evacuated after landing in Valencia this afternoon. The flight, which originated in London-Heathrow, landed with a smoke-filled cabin following reports of a fire breaking out.

Flight BA422 departed from London-Heathrow (LHR) at 15:48 local time to Valencia (VLC)—about 30 minutes behind schedule. By the time the jet arrived into Valencia, it was just four minutes late, arriving after a one hour, 56-minute flight.

The flight was operated by an 11-year-old A321-200 (G-MEDN • MSN 3512), originally delivered to BMI British Midland in May 2008.

After safely landing on the runway at Valencia Airport, an emergency evacuation was ordered by the crew.

“We can confirm that British Airways flight BA422 from Heathrow to Valencia has been involved in an incident today,” said British Airways in a statement.

“The aircraft, an A321, has landed and all customers and crew have disembarked. British Airways teams are assisting customers who are in the airport terminal.”

There have been various reports and eye witness accounts on social media especially Twitter, however, confirmed details from both British Airways and the Spanish authorities have been scarce.

