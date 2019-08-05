British Airways A321 Evacuated In Valencia

MIAMI — A British Airways Airbus A321 has been evacuated after landing in Valencia this afternoon. The flight, which originated in London-Heathrow, landed with a smoke-filled cabin following reports of a fire breaking out.

Flight BA422 departed from London-Heathrow (LHR) at 15:48 local time to Valencia (VLC)—about 30 minutes behind schedule. By the time the jet arrived into Valencia, it was just four minutes late, arriving after a one hour, 56-minute flight.

.@British_Airways terrifying experience on flight to Valencia. Felt like horror film. Thankfully everyone safe. Flight filled with smoke and had to be emergency evacuated. #britishairways pic.twitter.com/NT4Gtme9kl — Lucy Brown (@lucyaabrown) August 5, 2019

The flight was operated by an 11-year-old A321-200 (G-MEDN • MSN 3512), originally delivered to BMI British Midland in May 2008.

After safely landing on the runway at Valencia Airport, an emergency evacuation was ordered by the crew.

“We can confirm that British Airways flight BA422 from Heathrow to Valencia has been involved in an incident today,” said British Airways in a statement.

#BritishAirways #Valencia #EmergencyLanding Still waiting to hear what actually happened on our British Airways flight from LHR to Valencia in which our cabin filled with smoke in the last 10 minutes of flight, had to disembark via emergency chutes. No comms 60 mins and counting! pic.twitter.com/UywuesxHeC — Gayle Fitzpatrick (@gaylem1978) August 5, 2019

“The aircraft, an A321, has landed and all customers and crew have disembarked. British Airways teams are assisting customers who are in the airport terminal.”

BA422 landed in VLC with smoke on the cabin and passengers leaving through evacuation ramp. @britishairways what is happenning? No info to passengers pic.twitter.com/FPcZbaC15d — Miguel J. Galindo (@MJGalindo) August 5, 2019

There have been various reports and eye witness accounts on social media especially Twitter, however, confirmed details from both British Airways and the Spanish authorities have been scarce.