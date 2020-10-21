MIAMI – British Airways flight BA2596 made an emergency landing at London Heathrow (LHR) after ‘reports of burning smell and Crew feeling unwell’, according to dailymail.co.uk.

After having left LHR at 7 am local time for Verona, the BA flight was forced to return to LHR Terminal 5 after what the airline describes as a ‘technical issue’ on the Airbus A320-232 aircraft. There are no reports as to the cause of the burning smell or the Crew feeling ill.

Comments from British Airways

The airline told passengers in a message, “We apologize for the delay to your flight today. We had to return back to London Heathrow due to a technical issue. Safety is our number one priority and we would never continue a flight unless it was safe to do so. We are currently in the process of arranging a new aircraft so that we are able to get you to your destination.”

“We now have a new estimated departure time of 12.20 pm local time. Please make your way to Gate C55 where your flight will be boarding from.” Passengers were transferred from the Airbus A320 registration G-EUYD to another plane of the same model with registration G-EUYL.

Additionally, a BA spokesman told MailOnline, “The safety of our customers and crew is always our priority and the flight returned to Heathrow as a precaution due to a minor technical issue. We’ve apologized to our customers and have organized a replacement aircraft so that we can get them on their way again as quickly as possible.”

Photo: flightradar24.com

Rapid COVID Testing at London Heathrow

A rapid COVID-19 pre-departure test facility was unveiled at LHR yesterday, with Terminal 2 and Terminal 5 facilities initially offering tests to passengers traveling to Hong Kong before they board.

To begin with, the facilities will provide Lamp (loop-mediated isothermal amplification) testing and will extend in the coming weeks with further testing for antigens for passengers traveling to Italy.

In comparison to the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests used in the NHS, lamp, and antigen tests can be processed without sending them to a laboratory.