MIAMI – Breeze Airways, the new airline start-up by JetBlue (B6) founder David Neeleman pending FAA and DOT approval, has partnered with Utah Valley University to create an innovative Flight Attendant training program.

According to the university, Breeze will hire qualified students as Flight Attendants and provide them with a path to a degree.

Image: Breeze Airways website.

Qualifications

Qualified in-state, full-time, degree-seeking students at UVU will receive full tuition reimbursement. Out-of-state students can receive up to US$6,000 per year. Participants must be accepted as full-time students and complete at least 30 credit hours per year to qualify. All university classes will be online.

Breeze will cover tuition after students complete initial Flight Attendant training in Salt Lake City, and as long as they maintain a GPA of 3.0. University classes will be limited during training.

Students must be at least 20 years old, willing to relocate, and work 15 days per month. They must be accepted to UVU before their initial training date with the airline. Other benefits include monthly salary, paid housing, and one paid trip home per month.

Breeze Airways. Photo Courtesy: lonelyplanet.com

Statements from Breeze CEO, UVU Dean

“As we prepare the ‘world’s nicest airline’ for launch in 2021, we’re looking for student team members who will help us in that quest,” said Neeleman. “Everyone wins through this partnership. Breeze hires outstanding student team members who receive real-world experience and a college degree.”

“UVU is extremely pleased with the Breeze Airways partnership,” said David McEntire, UVU’s dean of the College of Health and Public Service. “It is clearly a wonderful opportunity for our students and the airline. Our college and department leaders cannot express our gratitude enough for this innovative collaboration.”

Image: Breeze Airways

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways is a new ultra-low-cost airline start-up scheduled for take-off in 2021. Breeze plans to offer point-to-point flights from smaller secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times.

Breeze’s mission is to make the world of travel simple, affordable, and convenient. They seek to improve guest travel experience using technology, ingenuity, and kindness.

Featured image: Breeze

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.