DALLAS – Breeze Airways (MX) has announced today that its Airbus A220-300s will begin operations on May 4, 2022, serving 14 cities.

The aircraft will be initially operating to 17 of the airline’s existing routes this summer, with new flights (including transcontinental) expected to be announced for the aircraft in the future.

Breeze Airbus A220s will fly to Akron/Canton, Bentonville/Fayetteville, Charleston, Columbus, Hartford, Huntsville, Louisville, Norfolk, Oklahoma City, Pittsburgh, Providence, Richmond, Tampa, and Tulsa.

By the end of the year, MX will have 15 new A220-300s in the fleet, setting the stage for a period of expansion for the new airline. The new Utah-based airline has become the fourth North American customer of the Airbus A220—after Air Canada (AC), Delta Air Lines (DL), and JetBlue (B6).

Breeze’s ‘Nicest’ Seat | Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Breeze’s Airbus A220-300s

With the introduction of the A220-300 to its fleet, MX is looking to enhance the overall passenger experience with its new planes—and steal a march on its rivals.

Breeze has selected a two-class, 126-seat cabin layout, configured with between 10 and 45 extra legroom seats, 12 and 36 first-class seats, and 80 standard seats. Each seat includes USB-A and USB-C ports, with full-size tray tables and holders for personal electronic devices—instead of seatback screens—on all seats.

The airline is also simultaneously debuting its prime product, named ‘Nicest’. The fare includes six BreezePoints per dollar, priority boarding, an allowance for two checked bags and one carry-on, and upgraded food and beverage options.

Currently, MX flies 13 Embraer E190 and E195 aircraft on the listed short and medium-haul flights.

The Tail of Breeze’s A220 | Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Tech, Innovation, and Breeze

Breeze, founded by aviation industry veteran David Neeleman, relies on innovative use of technology to better the passenger experience.

The airline has opted to offer customer support through online mediums, such as Facebook Messenger and texts, instead of a traditional call center. Additionally, the Breeze App seamlessly integrates the ability for passengers to quickly and easily book flights, check account status and access boarding passes.

The app has 4.5 stars on the Apple Store, based on 145 reviews, compared to 2.5 stars for the Avelo app, which was launched at a similar time.

Featured Image: Kochan Kleps/Airways