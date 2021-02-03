MIAMI – US start-up airline Breeze Airways (MXY) has taken delivery of its first Embraer E190 from lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC).

The airline, founded by JetBlue’s (B6) founder David Neeleman, has 14 more aircraft awaiting to be delivered, and the choice represents a significant vote of confidence in the E190 and in NAC’s TrueChoice Flight Hour agreement with GE for the CF34-10E engine.

The leasing company is delighted to begin this new partnership with MXY, and to continuing its long-standing relationship with the veteran aviation entrepreneur who has a proven track record of success in the industry.

E190 “Ideally Suited to Serve Post COVID Demand”

Nordic Aviation Capital’s CCO Jim Murphy praised the choice of aircraft. The CCO said, “This announcement coincides with significant interest in the E190 worldwide. Regional aircraft like the E190 were the first to be returned to service as they are ideally suited to serve post COVID demand.”

“This aircraft type is once again experiencing a resurgence as it allows airlines to continue to profitably service all of their pre-COVID markets and retain pre-COVID frequency. The Breeze team has vast experience with the E-Jet family, and we are excited to work with them as they begin their new airline with the E190, an aircraft type ideally suited to their exciting new network,” Murphy said.

Optimistic Comments from Breeze Air CEO

“We couldn’t be happier with our partnership with Nordic Aviation Capital and to take delivery of our first Embraer E190 from NAC. We look forward to a long and mutually-beneficial relationship together as well as the next 14 aircraft,” Neeleman said.

Breeze is Neeleman’s fifth airline start-up after his four successful new entrants Morris Air (KN), WestJet (WS), B6 and Azul Brazilian Airlines (AD).

Breeze Air’s initial markets will be mid-sized US city pairs that currently have no nonstop service, and it’s planning to connect these cities with low-fare, high-quality nonstop flights, adopting new consumer technology innovations, improving the flying experience while saving flyers both time and money.

