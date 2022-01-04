MIAMI – Breeze Airways (MX) founder David Neeleman announced in a year-end open letter that the airline had flown over 5,500 flights and 330,000 passengers, with 20% of those customers becoming frequent flyers.

Breeze is one of North America’s newest airlines, having launched service on May 27, 2021, linking Tampa (TPA) in Florida and Charleston (CHS) in South Carolina. Neeleman, the airline’s CEO, is a living legend who was engaged in the founding of Azul Brazilian Airlines (AD), Jetblue (B6), Westjet (WS), and Morris Air (KN), among other companies.

The airline uses Tampa (Florida), Charleston (South Carolina), New Orleans (Louisiana), and Norfolk (Virginia) as its hubs, serving 16 medium and small (by US standards) destinations with 42 routes. Eight more routes will be launched by February, including a landing and base in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Long Island/Islip, New York (New York). Embraer will be the catalyst for the airline’s expansion.

Breeze network destinations along with the eight new routes scheduled for February. Map: Breeze Airways

Embraer Confidence

Breeze began operations with a fleet of Embraer 190 and E195 planes with 108 and 118 passengers, respectively. It currently has ten smaller model planes and three E195 planes, with another 33 planes on the way. It also has an order for 80 Airbus A220-300 planes, with the first one arriving in December.

Breeze’s business model is to connect small and medium-sized communities with little or no competition. Breeze, like Neeleman’s other ventures, is a cross between a low-cost carrier (LCC) and a typical airline. Some common LCC elements, such as a point-to-point route network and prices for additional services, are included in the offerings.

Furthermore, its planes don’t have in-flight entertainment screens in the seats, instead opting to stream information to passengers’ personal electronic devices.

“Looking ahead to 2022, the first of the 80 new Airbus A220 aircraft will be introduced into the fleet along with our new non-stop routes. We have already announced additional new services starting in February from New York/Islip and Palm Beach International. The journey is just beginning,” Neeleman said.